'Bling' with Gok Wan — everything you need to know about the ITV Daytime series

Bling is a new ITV Daytime programme presented by fashion consultant Gok Wan. Through a series of hour-long episodes, he will take a look at some stunning pieces of jewellery and uncover the stories behind them. From the perfect engagement ring to family treasures, there's plenty to explore.

Speaking about the programme, Gok said: "Jewellery can mean so much more than simply being just an accessory. And figurines, timepieces and delicate heirlooms often carry a special significance. I can't wait to see some beautiful bling and delve into the stories that really make it sparkle"

Here's what you need to know...

So far, ITV hasn't confirmed a release date for Bling but we will let you know when that changes.

What is the premise of Bling?

Bling will feature a special store, a one-stop-shop with four distinct counters, one dedicated to each process, and has a range of charismatic experts on hand to guide, advise and get the best deals. Some customers are looking to sell and buy or even restore and sell within the same visit, and experts will be on hand to help out wherever they can.

As well as this, experts at the fix and make counters will work their magic on all sorts of items such as necklaces and carriage clocks, hoping to restore gorgeous pieces for customers.

Viewers will also get to learn much more about each piece, as there are emotional, fascinating, and unique stories attached to every item of jewellery and the customers involved with them.

Rachel Innes-Lumsden, Director of Programmes, Twofour West adds: "We're delighted to be making this new sparkly series for ITV Daytime. Gok Wan will be the perfect glittering host as he helps customers buy the perfect piece or sell their gold as well as unpacking the emotion behind our family treasures."

Is there a trailer for Bling?

Not yet, but watch this space!