Boyzone: No Matter What — release date, premise, trailer and everything we know

Boyzone: No Matter What is a brand-new documentary series following the rise of the Irish boyband as they exploded into the charts in 1993 and quickly found themselves on the road to global stardom.

The three-part series will feature all four remaining members, Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch and Michael 'Mikey' Graham - along with their estranged manager Louis Walsh - as they take us behind the scenes to see how Boyzone went from being a group of unknown lads to selling more than 25 million records worldwide.

For the first time in 30 years, we will find out exactly what led to the band's split in 1999 as well as hear from the boys about how they grappled with the true cost of global fame and the tragic events that have had a lasting impact on all their lives.

Here's everything we know about Boyzone: No Matter What...

Boyzone: No Matter What will land on Sky Documentaries in the UK and Ireland on Sunday, February 2, 2025, and there will be three hour-long episodes.

The episodes will also be available on streaming service NOW.

(Image credit: Tim Roney/Getty Images)

What happens in Boyzone: No Matter What?

For the first time in 30 years, Boyzone band members Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch and Michael 'Mikey' Graham will grant rare and exclusive interview access about their time in one of the biggest boybands in history.

Along with candid interviews and exclusive archival footage, viewers will see how the band was launched onto the 90s pop scene and went on to sell more than 25 million records worldwide.

Part of the series also focuses on late band member Stephen Gately, who tragically died in October 2009, aged 33 from an undiagnosed heart condition. As well as interviews with all remaining band members and their former manager Louis Walsh, there will also be contributions from Stephen's sister, Michelle, and his former partner and pop star Eloy De Jong.

Is there a trailer for Boyzone: No Matter What?

Yes, the trailer gives us a glimpse into what we can expect from the documentary, from the early days when the band was first formed to the highs and lows of fame that followed.

”We were a bunch of kids put together. We weren’t perfect, we weren’t polished,” Ronan says in the trailer. While Louis Walsh, the band's estranged manager adds: “I prefer ordinary people because they work harder. And they do whatever you want at the start.”

We also see clips of the interviews with Ronan, Keith, Shane and Mikey as they talk about their time in the band, as well as the emotional moment the shocking news broke that Stephen had passed away.

You can watch the full trailer below...

Official Trailer | Boyzone: No Matter What | Sky Documentaries - YouTube Watch On

Behind the scenes and more on Boyzone: No Matter What

Boyzone sold more than 25 million records worldwide and had five No1 albums, six No1 songs, and 18 songs in the Top 20 in the UK during their run.

Their hits include No Matter What, Picture of You, Words (originally sung by the Bee Gees), Father and Son (originally sung by Cat Stevens), Baby Can I Hold You Tonight?, and When The Going Gets Tough (for Comic Relief).

Throughout the band’s run, the main line-up included Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham, Stephen Gately and Shane Lynch. Richard Rock and Mark Walton were originally members of the group, but they left the group in 1994.

Boyzone: No Matter What is produced by Curious Films.