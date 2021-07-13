'Buffering' on ITV2 — start date, plot, cast and everything you need to know

Buffering is the first sitcom by voice of Love Island Iain Stirling, which he has co-created and written with friend and colleague Steve Bugeja who he also teamed up on ITV2 game show CelebAbility with.

In a statement, Iain Stirling said: “This show has been a passion project for me and Steve for years now so it’s a dream come true to see it get made. I cannot thank ITV2 enough for the faith they have shown in me over the years. Pinch yourself stuff!”

Here's everything you need to know...

Buffering will air on ITV2 in August, but an exact date has not yet been confirmed by the broadcaster. Episodes will also be available as a boxset on ITV Hub. Watch this space!

What is the plot of Buffering?

Buffering follows Iain, a children’s TV presenter who dislikes kids and is caught in an up and down relationship with TV producer Olivia. Iain lives with his housemates Rosie, Greg, Ashley and Thalia and they're all navigating that age where they’re too old for nightclubs but too poor for mortgages, finding themselves in a sort of limbo.

ITV adds that the characters are "part of a generation who are told they must live the perfect life" and "discover it’s not only ok but healthy to fail, over and over again."

A post shared by Iain Stirling (@iaindoesjokes) A photo posted by on

Who's in the cast?

Iain leads the cast as a character named after himself, and his housemates are played by Jessie Cave (Rosie), Paul G Raymond (Greg), Rosa Robson (Ashley), and Janine Harouni (Thalia). Meanwhile Elena Saurel stars as Olivia, Iain's TV producer girlfriend, and Sean Sagar plays Ashley’s old flame Robbie.

There's some great stars too, including Lolly Adefope (Ghosts), Vicky Pattison (I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here), Michael Spicer (The Room Next Door), Joel Dommett (The Masked Singer) Sam Womack (The Kingsman), Alistair Green (Flowers), Nigel Ng (Uncle Roger, Rice To Meet You) and Phil Fletcher.

Is there a trailer?

ITV showed a teaser trailer during the Euros, which gives fans a quick look at what to expect from Buffering. The clip sees Iain and his housemates discussing dating, talking about celebrity versions of dating apps and joking that Iain's was rejected.

A post shared by Iain Stirling (@iaindoesjokes) A photo posted by on

It was shared to Ian's Instagram account, where he wrote: "To watch your own sitcom’s debut tele ad is one thing, but for it to be during the Scotland game is something else. Real dream come true stuff."