'CelebAbility' on ITV2 — start date, host, guest stars and everything you need to know

CelebAbility has returned to ITV2, with the first episode of Season 5 airing on Thursday 3rd June. Love Island's voice Iain Stirling returned for presenting duties, and trusted adjudicator Marek Larwood joined to support him in the latest series.

This unique gameshow invites celebrities to share their abilities or skills, whether that's not spilling drinks on a moving train, drinking gravy the fastest, whatever it might be. These abilities are then turned into challenges for contestants.

Here's what you need to know about Season 5...

When is CelebAbility on TV?

CelebAbility season 5 episode 1 aired on Thursday 4th June at 10pm, and is now available on catch up via ITV Hub. Next episodes will air weekly in the same time slot. There are currently no plans to air this season of CelebAbility in the US.

What is the premise of CelebAbility?

CelebAbility welcomes a variety of celebrities to share their unique abilities, and contestants go head to head to challenge them at their own game, hoping to win and eliminate them ahead of the final round.

All the bizarre games build up to a final prize winning game where remaining contestants must answer questions about the remaining celebrities. This means that if they eliminate as many as possible, there'll be fewer answers in the final game. It also means the more questions they answer correctly, the higher the cash prize!

Which celebrities are in this season?

So far, we've seen Katherine Ryan, Sonny Jay, Megan Barton-Hanson and Melvin Odoom, with Scarlett Moffatt as team captain. Other confirmed celebrity guests will include Joel Dommett, Jordan North and Judi Love.

TONIGHT, 10pm, @itv2 pic.twitter.com/PmL8781IqqJune 3, 2021 See more

What happened in the first episode?

Episode one starred Katherine Ryan, Sonny Jay, Megan Barton-Hanson and Melvin Odoom with contestants Luca, Simone and Stu playing in hopes of winning a prize. The final showdown saw them placing celebrities in front of panels, praying they'd get lucky and win.

This week's lucky contestants won a trip to Paris, a cheese crawl and £2,000 after correctly placing celebrities in the right spots.

Is there a trailer for CelebAbility Season 5?

No, but this trailer from earlier in the season will give you a good idea of what to expect...