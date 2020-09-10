Can you watch NFL Sunday Ticket on Apple TV?

Best answer: NFL Sunday Ticket is available on Apple TV. But you'll still need to have a proper subscription for it first.

There was concern that we wouldn’t get here, but the NFL season is set to resume with a star-studded matchup between the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and a revamped version of the Houston Texans.

That’s a nice appetizer, but the main course comes with the first Sunday of the NFL season, which means its time to get set up with NFL Sunday Ticket.

However, Apple TV users seem to have the same question: Can I watch NFL Sunday Ticket on my Apple TV device.

The short answer is yes, you can! You can download the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Apple TV free of charge. Note that you can only gain access to the application if your Apple TV meets the following qualifications: (OS 12.x and above, tvOS 4th generation and above).

How to watch NFL Sunday Ticket on Apple TV

For those of you who fall into that category, the process should be a breeze. Simply navigate to the Apple TV App Store, search for NFL Sunday Ticket and install the application. For those of you with pre-existing NFL Sunday Ticket subscriptions, you can go ahead and use your credentials to log on and experience all of the action for the NFL’s first Sunday of the season.

If you’re looking to download NFL Sunday Ticket on your Apple TV and sign up for a deal, you may have to meet certain criteria first. To check your availability, click the link here. This will seek your availability as certain access packages are only available to people living in specific circumstances.

For example, college students are eligible to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket at a reduced price and stream it via an Apple TV decide. The same applies to people living in areas that are not serviced by DIRECTV or residents living in what’s considered a “multi-dwelling unit.” These include apartment buildings, high-rises, condominiums and other applicable living situations.

There are also contingencies in place for those living in homes that have obstructions that limit satellite signal, installation, or usage.

If you don’t meet these requirements, you may not be eligible to order this specific NFL Sunday Ticket package. Instead, they may require you to sign up for DIRECTV service to access the NFL’s premier streaming service. Regardless, there are routes to proceed for just about anyone seeking access to this service.

Keep in mind that certain restrictions do apply to NFL Sunday Ticket. One thing to note is that nationally televised games will not be available through the application. There are blackout rules that apply not only to those but to games that are being broadcasted in your local market. So if you’re hoping to use NFL Sunday Ticket to watch your hometown team, you’ll need to find an alternative plan for those games. This experience is best for users outside of the market of their favorite team, for football junkies looking to catch as much action as possible and for the fantasy football fanatics trying to keep up with their players’ performances.

Just like the Apple TV itself, NFL Sunday Ticket serves many functions for every football fan.