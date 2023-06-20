Celebrity Masterchef 2023: celebrity chefs, judges and everything we know

A new set of celebs will be putting their skills to the test in the MasterChef kitchen.

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 is returning to serve up another series of culinary challenges to a fresh batch of celebrities on BBC One this summer.

When the new series gets underway, judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace will put more stars to the test to see which of our 20 famous faces has what it takes to become the next Celebrity MasterChef Champion.

Here's what we know about Celebrity MasterChef 2023, including the full lineup and which culinary challenges the celebs will face when they step into the MasterChef kitchen.

At the time of writing, we don't have a confirmed Celebrity MasterChef 2023 release date. However, we do know that the series will be on our screens this summer, and the series will run for six weeks.

Last year, the series started in early August, so we're guessing the latest series will air around the same time.

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 line up — full list of competing celebrity chefs

Dianne Buswell is just one of many stars taking part in the new series! (Image credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef has signed up 20 more famous faces for the latest series. This year's lineup includes two Love Island stars, a Strictly Come Dancing pro and Emmerdale's Amy Walsh. Here's the full lineup:

Actor Amy Walsh

Rapper and philanthropist Apl.de.Ap

Drag artist Cheryl Hole

Reality TV star Dani Dyer

TV presenter and entertainer Dave Benson Phillips

Professional dancer Diane Buswell

Actor and singer Jamelia

The Inbetweeners star James Buckley

Musician Locksmith

Love Island 2022 star Luca Bish

Comedian and actor Marcus Brigstocke

Musician Max George

TV personality Mica Ven

Actor Michael Praed

Radio broadcaster Remi Burgz

TV and radio personality Richie Anderson

Singer and ex-glamour model Sam Fox

Comedian Shazia Mirza

Comedian and broadcaster Terry Christian

Opera singer and broadcaster Wynne Evans

What happens in Celebrity MasterChef 2023?

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 will feature four heat weeks, which will whittle down the initial group to the very best competitors.

The first 60-minute episode of each heat will see five stars tackling the Under The Cloche challenge, and then being thrown straight in at the deep end as they're tasked with crafting their two course dinner party dishes.

A range of challenges lie ahead of them. Returning tasks include Dinner Party Dish, Nostalgia Dish and a brand-new Celebrity Food Truck challenge.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet! As soon as one as a Celebrity MasterChef 2023 trailer is released, we'll be sure to include it here.

Who won Celebrity MasterChef 2022?

Lisa Snowdon was Celebrity MasterChef's most recent top chef. (Image credit: BBC/Shine TV)

TV presenter Lisa Snowdon saw off the competition in Celebrity MasterChef 2022, becoming the latest star to lift the coveted MasterChef trophy last summer.

More about Celebrity MasterChef 2023

Katie Attwood, MasterChef Series Editor, said of series 18: "This series is a total treat for Celebrity MasterChef fans – John and Gregg are on sizzling form and the creative dishes that the celebrities deliver need to be seen to be believed. Expect everything and more!”

Sarah Clay, Commissioning Editor for the BBC, added: "It’s 2023 and Celebrity MasterChef is back with new challenges, new faces but the familiar humour and expertise of our esteemed judges, John and Gregg. The series goes from strength to strength and this one doesn’t disappoint.”