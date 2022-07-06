Challenge Anneka — everything you need to know about the reboot

After decades away Challenge Anneka has been rebooted and is coming to Channel 5.

If you were a viewer in the 1980s and early 1990s, then you’ll know that the sight of presenter Anneka Rice in her trademark jumpsuits was a TV staple.

Now her iconic series Challenge Anneka is back. Just like the BBC1 original, this series will see Anneka pull up to secret locations in her trusty lorry to be hit with a surprise challenge that will benefit everyday heroes and those in the community who desperately need help. With time of the essence, Anneka must throw herself on the mercy of big brands and local volunteers to meet the deadline. Luckily, she’s still got her mobile, buggy and "Dave the Soundman" (pictured with Anneka above), who appeared in the original series, on hand to help.

“I can’t believe this is actually happening,” says Anneka. “The last few years have shown us all the power of community and how it’s good to be part of something bigger than ourselves. Dave the Soundman and I may have 130 years between us but the whole team is as motivated as ever to make a difference and shine a spotlight on people and organisations who need help. 30 decades on, the issues may look different but at their core they are the same; they’re about people and communities. And we may look a bit different too but our hearts and willingness to get stuck in are the same."

So here’s everything you need to know about the reboot of Challenge Anneka on Channel 5…

The all-new Challenge Anneka will premiere on Channel 5 and is due to be released later in 2022. Don’t worry, we’ll keep you posted on the exact air date on this page!

What happens in the new Challenge Anneka?

Just like in the original series, Anneka will take on mystery challenges that will benefit those in local communities. In the original series she took on tasks such as making charity commercials, building playbuses and converting a rubbish tip into a children’s playground. Each challenge is against the clock and Anneka must pull in favours from big brands, well known faces and local heroes. She will whizz around in her lorry or buggy and no doubt Dave the Soundman, who follows her around, will be called upon to lend a hand.

Anneka Rice in the original series of Challenge Anneka on BBC1. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Challenge Anneka — all about the original show

Challenge Anneka ran on BBC1 from 1987 to 1995 and was one of the most popular shows in the UK. During that time Anneka took on all manner of challenges, from renovating a lion sanctuary in Kent and rescuing two neglected lions from Athens to putting on a pantomime in just two days to raise money for needy children and the elderly. She was helped by huge stars such as Joanna Lumley and Maureen Lipman.

The show was revived in 2006 for a one-off special which saw the team rebuild a maternity clinic, a cricket pavilion and a children’s play centre in Sri Lanka after the 2004 tsunami. In 2007, as part of a special, Anneka walked on stage during a McFly concert and asked the band to record a charity single, as part of an album to raise funds for Children’s Hospices.

More on Anneka Rice

Anneka Rice was a huge star in the 1980s and presented Treasure Hunt and Wish You Were Here? She also fronted the show Holiday and in 2006 she took part in the celebrity version of Come Dine With Me. She’s since been on Hell’s Kitchen, House of Games, Celebrity Hunted and took part in the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing, partnering Kevin Clifton.

Anneka Rice has been a TV favorite since the 1980s. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Is there a trailer for the new Challenge Anneka?

Not yet but if Channel 5 releases a Challenge Anneka trailer soon we’ll put it up on here. However, Anneka was very excited about the reboot and posted this video on her Twitter page…