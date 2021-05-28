'Charlotte Church: Building the Dream' — release date, premise, trailer and everything you need to know

Charlotte Church: Building the Dream sees the singer swapping the stage for the countryside, as she embarks on a journey to renovate designer Laura Ashley’s former home in Elan Valley.

In this new series, Charlotte's got her heart set on transforming the £1.5 million, 49 acre mansion into a holiday retreat, wellness centre and wedding venue for others to enjoy.

Speaking about the series, Charlotte said: “I feel so grateful to have been able to buy this house. I’m absolutely obsessed with the woodlands and the outside space. It’s such a special place. I’m really curious about the process of developing the wellness retreat and all the upskilling I’ll be learning about building — I hope!”

Here's what we know so far...

The eight-part series will be available exclusively on Really and Discovery+ later this year, but an exact release date hasn't been confirmed by the broadcaster. We'll let you know when that changes!

What is the premise of Charlotte Church: Building the Dream?

Charlotte Church: Building the Dream will put the singer to the test as she attempts to renovate Laura Ashley's former home into a luxury holiday retreat which is also a perfect, picturesque place for weddings. She'll have the help of family members along the way, including her stepfather, James who is a builder and will be able to assist with many of the logistics. In addition to this, Charlotte's mother Maria has experience running a hotel, meaning she can teach her daughter a lot about how to run a successful business.

Alongside her husband Jonny, and members of the family, they'll take us on a journey as they refurbish the house into a welcoming location for tourists and locals alike.

Clare Laycock from Discovery UK and Ireland adds: "Charlotte Church is one of the UK’s most talented, down to Earth, and recognisable television personalities, and I can’t wait to see the progress she makes in taking on this mammoth challenge."

Is there a trailer?

Not yet — but watch this space!