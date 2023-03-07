Coast To Coast Food Festival: release date, presenters, chefs, guests, locations and everything you need to know

Coast To Coast Food Festival on BBC2 and BBCiPlayer celebrates the best of British! Food festivals are popping up all over the UK as producers and chefs look for opportunities to show off their quality produce, and now in Coast to Coast Food Festival, presenters Edith Bowman, Colin Murray and Sean Fletcher take us on a whirlwind tour of the best of them. Showing us how to get quality produce at fair prices, the trio visit everywhere from the Stranraer Oyster Festival to Abergavenny Food Festival and Ballycastle’s Ould Lammas Fair.

“I grew up in a hotel, so food and local produce has always been part of my DNA,” says Edith Bowman. “I’ve had such a beautiful time exploring different parts of the UK and celebrating its food and people, not least in my homeland! We’ve uncovered stories behind some of UK’s most loved dishes and products and also celebrated the beautiful way food can connect people from all over the world.”

“The series was an absolute joy to film and we had a blast exploring the places and meeting the people behind the award-winning produce,” adds Colin Murray. “I was in my element and blown away by the variety the food on offer, from Korean kimchi and Jamaican patties at Mela Festival in Belfast to sailing into Loch Ryan to discover what makes oysters so special ahead of the Stranraer Oyster Festival.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the new BBC2 series Coast To Coast Food Festival…

Coast To Coast Food Festival is a 20-episode series will be shown on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer weekdays from Monday March 13 at 6.30pm.

Locations and what happens in Coast to Coast Food Festival?

Coast to Coast Food Festival sees Edith Bowman, Colin Murray and Countryfile's Sean Fletcher join a host of chefs and food enthusiasts to uncover the secrets of farmers and food producers and teach us how to get the best quality food for our money. They are touring the UK to visit the most exciting food festivals and markets and meeting the people behind the produce. Across the series we visit Mela Festival in Belfast, Taste Cumbria in Cockermouth and Glasgow Foodies’ Festival among others.

In episode one, Edith and Colin visit the Stranraer Oyster festival in Scotland, where they enjoy the three-day celebrations, head out on Loch Ryan to collect oysters and then have a shucking competition. Meanwhile, farmer Meinir Howells discovers cheese made 150ft underground in Wales and baker Briony-May Williams takes a trip to see how peas go from being picked to frozen in under two hours. Presenter Ryan Hand is on a quest to find a healthy ready meal.

Coast to Coast Food Festival presenters Edith Bowman and Colin Murray

Colin Murray presents the quiz show Countdown and Countdown: Championship of Champions. He’s also a presenter on sports shows such as Football on 5, Today at Wimbledon and Match of the Day 2. Colin has appeared on The Real Hustle, Celebrity Masterchef and Comic Relief Does Fame Academy as well as Driving Wars.

Radio DJ and presenter Edith Bowman regularly presents on music shows, commentating on events ranging from the Brits and Top of the Pops to Glastonbury. She and Colin Murray teamed up for the Colin and Edith Show in 2006 and she’s also appeared on numerous series including Loose Women, Lorraine, Pointless Celebrities, Michael McIntyre's The Wheel and Celebrity Game Night.

Coast To Coast Food Festival — chefs and guests joining Edith Bowman and Colin Murray

Countryfile’s Sean Fletcher is also a presenter on the show. “Filming Coast To Coast Food Festival has opened my eyes to the amazing produce we have in the UK, which doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg,” he says. “I've been to food festivals and markets right across Wales and England, from Cardiff to Cockermouth, and Leicester to Llangollen learning about local food wherever I go. One of the things that stood out for me is the incredible entrepreneurial spirit of all the food producers I've met along the way, and the pride they have in feeding the nation.”

The team also includes baker Briony May Williams and food journalist Leyla Kazim in England; chef Suzie Lee in Northern Ireland; farmer Jim Smith and chef Julie Lin and in Scotland and foodie Onkar Singh Purewal, farmer Meinir Howells and cookery writer Michela Chiappa in Wales to discover the secrets behind some of our favourite food and drink.

Is there a trailer for Coast To Coast Food Festival?

No, and we’re not sure the BBC will release one for Coast to Coast Food Festival but it’s not too long before you can tickle your tastebuds watching the series itself.