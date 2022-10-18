Michael McIntyre's The Wheel season 3: celebs, air date, interview with Michael and all we know

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel season 3 sees Michael McIntyre back hosting his fun gameshow that puts celebrities and contestants in a spin.

Once again three members of the public will be hoping to win big money but whether or not they get to play is all down to chance.

Meanwhile, six celebrities, each of whom have be bringing their own 'specialist category' will be hoping to help contestants along.

What To Watch went on the set at Bovingdon Studios in Hertfordshire where the show is filmed to meet Michael and quiz him about this year's series, hear about the celebs on board, his favourite moments and how he has taken the hit format to America...

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel Series 3 will air weekly from Saturday, October 22 at 5.40 pm on BBC One.

We will update this guide when we have a US date.

Strictly judge Anton Du Beke will be one of the celebs in the hot seat with the new series begins. (Image credit: BBC)

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel season 3 — which celebrities will be starring?

The six celebrities kicking off the new series are Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke, journalist and broadcaster, Emma Barnett, comedian Nigel Ng, This Morning's Josie Gibson, comedian and Love Island narrator, Iain Stirling, Paralympian athlete Kadeena Cox and legendary DJ Tony Blackburn, who is hoping to be more help than the first time he came on the show and got the most wrong answers out of all the celebs!

Legendary DJ Tony Blackburn is hoping he does better than last time he was on the show! (Image credit: BBC)

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel season 3 — what are the celebrities' specialist subjects?

Specialist subjects that the celebrities have chosen for the start of the new series are Rock And Roll, The West Country, Women, Asian Food, Athletics, Love Island and Musicals. See if you can work out which celebrity will be doing which!

Celebrities coming up later in the series include Alison Hammond, Nicola Adams, Sarah Millican, Ed Balls, Rustie Lee, Frankie Bridge, James Martin, Dermot O'Leary and Joel Dommett.

Michael McIntyre who came up with the format for the show himself during lockdown tells us, "It’s always fun to find out what categories the celebrities deem they’re an expert in. And also fun if they’re not very good at it! Dermot O’Leary has been on twice before. The first time his specialism was WW2, the next time it was Jaws and this time it’s fish!"

"And I was surprised to find out what Joel Dommett’s is," continues Michael who says he’s always rooting for the contestants to win, "Last time it was heavy metal and this time it’s me! I had no idea beforehand and was quite touched."

Paralympian athlete Kadeena Cox will be going for a spin on The Wheel. (Image credit: BBC)

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel is heading to the US

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel has had huge success abroad and is shown in Finland, Germany, The Netherlands, Sweden and now the US too.

Michael says, "Everyone seemed to want it after it had been on here for one or two weeks. It was crazy. I had Covid when I heard America wanted to buy it so I was feeling very strange with a thermometer sticking out of my head, I was dosed up on paracetamol with all these Americans going ‘We love the show!’"

"In Germany, they have cast a host that looks like me so now there is a heavy-set German gentleman with bouffant hair bouncing around a studio."

What have some of Michael's favourite or most memorable moments been from previous series?

"David Walliams was hilarious and of course there was Big Narstie’s attempt at naming a green fruit or vegetable and coming out with ‘orange’" says Michael. "I enjoyed Peter Andre trying to name the seven dwarfs and going for ‘Dec’ from Ant and Dec."

"This series we’ve got Bez on. The ‘Money Spinner’ question was ‘Name a food beginning with B’ he just started dancing and I thought, “I don’t think he’s quite understood this’ but then he surprised us all by coming up with an answer in the nick of time."

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel Series 3 — are there any differences to the show this time around?

Michael says, "The main difference is the time slot. We’re now on before Strictly instead of after it. I’ve always thought the show would work better in a more family-friendly slot. I know what it’s like when it gets dark early in the winter on a Saturday night and you want to get cosy in front of the telly and watch something good as soon as possible."

Broadcaster and journalist, Emma Barnett is getting ready to be quizzed by Michael on The Wheel. (Image credit: BBC)

Michael says he often gets members of the public singing the theme tune to The Wheel when they spot him out and about!

"I’m glad people seem to like it", says Michael. "I was at a football match not long ago and there was a rather terrifying guy shouting some pretty nasty things about the Manchester United fans. I had my head down trying not to get noticed and then he spotted me and started singing The Wheel theme tune at the top of his voice… I actually rather enjoyed that!"

What does Michael say about hosting the US version of The Wheel?

"I love America when it comes to game shows because they are so full-on", says Michael, "We had contestants bursting into tears when they were selected to play and there was about 45 minutes of apologies and reasons when they had to decide who to ‘Shut Down’ The other main difference is there are lots of graphics that come up on the screen in the US version and also lots of ad breaks. I rather like that because it means I’m able to have a little break!"

This Morning's Josie Gibson is on episode one of The Wheel. (Image credit: BBC)

Who would Michael's dream celebrities be to have on the show?

"There are various international A-Listers but I’m not sure it would work with them", says Michael. "We’ve got some lookalikes coming up which is going to be a bit of a surprise. What I love is we always have a really good cross-section of people and generations. Sometimes I go into the dressing room and I’m like, “What a hilarious mix of people this is!’"

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel Series 3 — What funny moments have there been filming this new series?

Michael says, "This is definitely our funniest series yet. There are lots of hilarious celebrity experts but the real surprise was how many hilarious and fun contestants we had too. There’s one whose botox went wrong in the first episode, another who said he was a sign language interpreter but didn’t know how to sign ‘Spin the Wheel’. As always there are some laugh-out-loud moments with celebrities struggling to answer questions. I’m still laughing at Josie Gibson’s attempts to remember Elvis's songs.

"My favourite moments on The Wheel are always the dramatic and emotional wins, and this new series has some truly amazing ones! Keep some tissues nearby!"

