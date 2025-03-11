Con Mum: release date, trailer, what happens and everything we know
Con Mum is a Netflix documentary film about a top chef who was scammed by someone claiming to be his mum.
Con Mum shows what happens after a top London chef’s life is upended when a jet-setting, champagne-sipping, hotel-hopping woman claims to be his mother! Netflix’s latest true crime documentary is a stranger-than-fiction story of deception and betrayal, which centers on former British Junior Bake Off judge Graham Hornigold.
Having never known his mother growing up, Graham was delighted when she contacted him out of the blue. But what followed was a nightmare that ended up destroying his life and costing him thousands.
So here’s everything we know about Con Mum on Netflix…
Con Mum release date
Con Mum is a feature-length documentary that launches on Netflix on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.
The film runs for an hour and 28 minutes.
Is there a Con Mum trailer?
Yes there's now a trailer for Con Mum, which shows the amazing true story playing out. Take a look below.
What happens in Con Mum
Con Mum features renowned London pastry chef Graham Hornigold, who tells his bizarre and devastating story, alongside his friends, family and his ex-partner Heather.
Hornigold grew up never knowing his mum. So when he received a surprise email in 2020 from a woman called Dionne declaring she was his biological mother, he couldn’t wait to meet her.
But it was the beginning of a nightmare, as Dionne turned out to be a serial scammer who ended up conning him out of more than £100,000!
This documentary also features several others who were deceived by the seasoned con artist. But there’s also another sting in the tail for Graham when he does a DNA test. So is Dionne really his biological mum?
Who is Graham Hornigold?
Graham Hornigold is an expert pastry chef, who has spent the last 28 years honing his skills in London’s finest hotels and restaurants. You may know him as a judge on Junior Bake Off and for appearing as a guest judge on the US reality competition Top Chef.
Behind the scenes and more on Con Mum
Con Mum comes from BAFTA-nominated director Nick Green (Captive/Putin: A Russian Spy Story).
Executive Producers are Jez Lee, and Nick Holt, and the producer is Harry Harris.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I'm a huge fan of television so I really have found the perfect job, as I've been writing about TV shows, films and interviewing major television, film and sports stars for over 25 years. I'm currently TV Content Director on What's On TV, TV Times, TV and Satellite Week magazines plus Whattowatch.com. I previously worked on Woman and Woman's Own in the 1990s. Outside of work I swim every morning, support Charlton Athletic football club and get nostalgic about TV shows Cagney & Lacey, I Claudius, Dallas and Tenko. I'm totally on top of everything good coming up too.
- Hannah DaviesWriter
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Can You Keep a Secret? — everything we know about the Dawn French comedy
The Au Pair episode 2 recap: Sandrine reveals her shocking true identity