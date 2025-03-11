Con Mum: release date, trailer, what happens and everything we know

Con Mum shows what happens after a top London chef’s life is upended when a jet-setting, champagne-sipping, hotel-hopping woman claims to be his mother! Netflix’s latest true crime documentary is a stranger-than-fiction story of deception and betrayal, which centers on former British Junior Bake Off judge Graham Hornigold.

Having never known his mother growing up, Graham was delighted when she contacted him out of the blue. But what followed was a nightmare that ended up destroying his life and costing him thousands.

So here’s everything we know about Con Mum on Netflix…

Con Mum is a feature-length documentary that launches on Netflix on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

The film runs for an hour and 28 minutes.

Is there a Con Mum trailer?

Yes there's now a trailer for Con Mum, which shows the amazing true story playing out. Take a look below.

What happens in Con Mum

Con Mum features renowned London pastry chef Graham Hornigold, who tells his bizarre and devastating story, alongside his friends, family and his ex-partner Heather.

Hornigold grew up never knowing his mum. So when he received a surprise email in 2020 from a woman called Dionne declaring she was his biological mother, he couldn’t wait to meet her.

But it was the beginning of a nightmare, as Dionne turned out to be a serial scammer who ended up conning him out of more than £100,000!

This documentary also features several others who were deceived by the seasoned con artist. But there’s also another sting in the tail for Graham when he does a DNA test. So is Dionne really his biological mum?

Who is Graham Hornigold?

Graham Hornigold is an expert pastry chef, who has spent the last 28 years honing his skills in London’s finest hotels and restaurants. You may know him as a judge on Junior Bake Off and for appearing as a guest judge on the US reality competition Top Chef.

Behind the scenes and more on Con Mum

Con Mum comes from BAFTA-nominated director Nick Green (Captive/Putin: A Russian Spy Story).

Executive Producers are Jez Lee, and Nick Holt, and the producer is Harry Harris.