Concert for Ukraine: everything we know

Concert for Ukraine is a televised fundraising event coming to ITV soon and will support the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event will be donated.

The show will be produced by Livewire Pictures, Global, the Media & Entertainment Group, is joining as media partner and Marks & Spencer will be headline sponsors for the broadcast.

Speaking about Concert for Ukraine, Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV said: "Music is a very powerful tool when it comes to showing support and solidarity, and at ITV we are proud and privileged to be working with Livewire Pictures, Global, M&S and the DEC on such an important and necessary fundraising event."

Here's everything we know so far...

The concert will be broadcast on Tuesday 29 March, but we don't yet have a confirmed time from ITV. The show will be two hours in length and we'll let you know once we have exact timings.

It will be broadcast across ITV, ITV Hub, STV and STV Player.

According to ITV: "The broadcast will combine emotive music performances with short films recognising the ongoing relief efforts and the plight faced by people affected by the conflict in Ukraine. Viewers will be able to donate money to the cause throughout the evening."

ITV and STV to stage Concert for UkraineLive two-hour spectacular to raise funds for humanitarian appeal - Tuesday 29th March.Details - https://t.co/yfd11HTMqK pic.twitter.com/r8Ga1BkOvcMarch 16, 2022 See more

Who is performing during Concert for Ukraine?

Names have not been confirmed for the live event yet, but we understand that members of the industry will come together to perform in aid of the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, and viewers will be able to donate money to the cause throughout the evening.

In a statement, Kelly Williams and Simon Daglish, Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director at ITV Commercial said: “As we’ve witnessed the horrific events unfolding before our eyes we want to work with brands to show our industry's support and raise as much money as possible for the millions of people affected by this crisis."

They added: "The industry has a generous spirit at its heart and now more than ever it is the time to come together and make a difference."

As soon as we know who's involved with the concert, we'll be sure to update this guide with all the relevant information.



How can we donate?

There are a number of ways you can donate to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. See below for details around online, phone, text and postal donations.

Online: dec.org.uk

Phone: 0370 60 60 900

SMS: To donate £10 text ‘CRISIS’ to 70150. Texts cost £10 plus the standard network charge and the whole £10 goes to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. You must be 16 or over and please ask the bill payer's permission. For full terms and conditions and more information go to www.dec.org.uk

Or, you can donate over the counter at any high street bank or post office or send a cheque by post to: DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, PO Box 999, London EC3A 3AA.

According to the DEC website, here are what donations could provide for those affected by the ongoing war: