Crongton: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the new comedy-drama

BBC teen drama Crongton follows the lives of a group of youngsters growing up on a thriving, multicultural housing estate.

The show is based on the series of books by the same name, written by author Alex Wheatle, who says: "I can’t wait for everyone to see the show. It was wonderful to meet the Crongton cast, especially the young actors. They brought to vivid life characters right in front of me that I had carried in my head for years.”

The script has been written by writer and comedian Archie Maddocks and boasts an exciting cast of young talent who were put together after an open casting call on social media for underrepresented actors.

The story follows much-loved characters Lemar ‘Liccle Bit’ Jackson (Samson Agboola), Venetia King (Nielle Springer) and co. as they navigate the trials and tribulations of growing up.

“I’m so excited for people to see the quirky, mad world of Crongton that we've created,” says Archie Maddocks. “Every single cast member is fire, but then again, I’m also in the cast and definitely drag the team down, but I’m sort of proud of that?"

Here’s everything we know about Crongton…

The 10-part young adult drama series will air on BBC Three from Monday, March 24 at 7pm.

All 10 episodes will also be available as a box set on BBC iPlayer from the same date.

Crongton plot

The series follows a group of teens who live on a housing estate as they cope with the complexities of social politics, peer pressure and identity. They must all try to find a place for themselves in a world teeming with possibilities but fraught with danger.

Crongton cast

Newcomer Samson Agboola leads the cast as Liccle Bit. Nielle Springer also stars as Venetia King, Noah Cox as Mckay Tambo, Seyi Andes-Pelumi as Jonah ‘Rapid’ Hani, Safia Hamad as Saira Alzuhur, Sophie Spatariu as Juniper Petrescu and Bobby North as ‘Boy from the Hills’.

The series also features Seraphina Beh as Elaine, Bunmi Osadolor as Manjaro and Savannah Steyn as Mo. Kelle Bryan, Sutara Gayle, Toussaint Meghie, Eddie Kadi, Michelle de Swarte and Munya Chawawa round out the cast.

Speaking of playing Liccle Bit, Samson said he hopes viewers will learn something from the show: "The first thing I hope they take away is not to deal with gangsters! Another thing that is really important is friendship and always trust that no matter what you’re going through, your friends will always help you, along with your parents who will also be there for support."

Noah Cox who pays Mckay Tambo adds: "People should watch Crongton because even though it's a fun and enjoyable TV show for young people, it's also a lesson. It’s all about making decisions and choices, with themes that both kids and adults can relate to.

"Whether that’s a family member passing away, body image, having friends from different backgrounds, talking to different people. There’s something in there for everyone and it’s going to be amazing."

Is there a trailer for Crongton?

