Death in Paradise Christmas special 2022: cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Fans might be wondering is there a Death in Paradise Christmas special 2022? And the answer is yes!

The festive episode is on the way with filming having taken place this summer in the Caribbean.

Death in Paradise got its first ever seasonal special last Christmas and it was such a success the BBC has ordered another.

"We had been wanting to do a Death In Paradise Christmas special for years, and so to be starting production on our second one this year is brilliant. We’ve got a fantastic story which comes loaded with all the mystery, intrigue and surprise that our fans love to see," says executive producer Tim Key.

The Death in Paradise 2022 Christmas episode is likely to air on BBC1 on Boxing Day, like last year, and will again be a Christmas TV highlight. However, the BBC is yet to confirm this! It's also not been announced when it will be shown in the US.

Death in Paradise Christmas special 2022 plot

Well, Neville (Ralf Little) is officially out in the dating world after posting his profile in the final episode of the last series. So, might there be romance for Neville? Neville is still obviously recovering after failing in his bid to win Florence's heart. But he now seems keen to move on, so this could feature in the festive episode, although plot details are still to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see what’s next for the Commissioner. He’s now discovered he has a daughter and so it raises the question of when he will meet her at last.

Cast

Ralf Little is back as DI Neville Parker. Also returning is Shantol Jackson as DS Naomi Thomas, Tahj Miles as Officer Marlon Pryce, Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine and Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson. Guest stars are yet to be confirmed.

Fan favorite Office Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules) made a surprise return last Christmas, might he be back again? And might we see anything of Kris Marshall’s character, Humphrey, who will of course be seen soon in Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise. It all sets things up nicely for Death in Paradise season 12, which will be on in January 2023.

Is there a trailer?

Sadly not yet. Watch this space!