Does Paramount Plus have a free trial?

Paramount Plus has a free trial period, allowing you to explore the massive world of content before paying a monthly subscription. That gives you a free week to check out all the new original content available on Paramount+. It gives you a free week to watch all the movies, all the best shows on Paramount+, all the live sports on Paramount+.

The Paramount+ free trial lets you catch up on the Star Trek universe — which is exclusive to the streaming service — for the incredible new shows like Star Trek: Discovery, and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, once it's available.

And the Paramount+ free trial period will let you watch regional NFL games, once the season starts back up again.

Not bad for a service that tops out at $9.99 a month, right?

Here's what else you need to know about the Paramount+ free trial:

Paramount Plus free trial: Everything you need to know

For new subscribers, the Paramount+ free trial is pretty straightforward. You'll go ahead and register like normal, creating a unique password and choosing which subscription option you want. And there are two: The $5.99 monthly plan that includes advertising in the on-demand content, or the $9.99 monthly plan that gets rid of most ads. (You also can opt to pay annually — that's $59.99 with ads, and $99.99 without ads — and save a little money.) Both of those options include the Paramount+ free trial.

However, the Paramount Plus free trial is only available for new subscribers. If at some point you canceled your subscription but decided to come back, you're not going to get another free week, for the obvious reasons. (That's pretty standard.)

Once the free trial period is over, your account will automatically be charged with whatever subscription rate you chose. That is, unless you cancel by the last day of your free-trial period. A "day" is measured by the time you start your free trial and ends 24 hours later. So if you were to start your Paramount+ trial at 8 a.m. on a Monday, you'd have until 8 a.m. the following Monday to cancel before being charged.

If you're a new user and you're redeeming a gift card, you can't be able to have a free 1-week trial. (Sorry, we don't make the rules.)

And this last one is pretty cool — the Showtime premium add-on doesn't have its own free trial period. But if you add the Showtime add-on to your subscription during your Paramount+ free trial period, you'll be able to take a look at both, for free, before being charged.