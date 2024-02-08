Dune: Prophecy — cast, plot and everything we know

Sci-fi fans are in for a real treat when Dune: Prophecy, an Max original series based on the world created by iconic author Frank Herbert, comes to the small screen.

Set thousands of years before the events in Denis Villeneuve's hit films, Dune and Dune: Part Two, the drama will explore the history of the secret organization of women that goes on to become the powerful Bene Gesserit order.

The show was initially called Dune: The Sisterhood, before Max retitled it at the end of 2023, yet with a glittering cast attached it promises to be a memorable TV event.

Here's everything we know about Dune: Prophecy...

Filming is now completed on the prequel series and while there's no official word from HBO, a release date of late 2024 is very much on the cards.

The series will air on Max in the US and is expected to come to Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK, although a British broadcaster has yet to be officially confirmed.

Dune: Prophecy plot

An official synopsis reads as follows...

"Set within the mystical world of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit."

Fans of the first Dune movie will no-doubt remember the Emperor's Bene Gesserit Truthsayer, Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam, who was played by English actress Charlotte Rampling.

She urged Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) to place his hand inside a rather sinister box, causing him intense pain, as a test of character. Paul's mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) is also a Bene Gesserit.

According to Dune-lore, members of the secret sisterhood are trained in The Voice — essentially mind control — and have great political influence across the Dune universe.

In the novels, the sisterhood is also openly dedicated to shaping the destiny of humanity through political power and eugenics. They're interested in Paul because his existence as a male is an anomaly in their multiple-millennia plan to breed a female messiah.

Dune: Prophecy will take us back 10,000 years to show how the Bene Gesserit order's origins...

Dune: Prophecy cast

The series is expected to centre on the Harkonnen sisters Valya and Tula as they seek to mould a sisterhood into what will one day be the formidable Bene Gesserit.

Valya will be played by Emily Watson (Chernobyl, Red Dragon), while Tula will be played by Olivia Williams (The Sixth Sense, The Crown).

Jodhi May (Last of the Mohicans, The Witcher) will portray the Emperor's consort Natalya, Mark Strong (Sherlock Holmes, Kick-Ass) will play the ruler of the Imperium and patriarch of House Corrino, Emperor Javicco Corriuno, while Sarah-Sofia Boussina (Knightfall) will star as his daughter and heir Princess Ynez.

Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, Chloa Lea and Jade Anouka will all play members of Bene Gesserit, while another character to keep an eye on is swordmaster, Kerian Atreides (an antecedent of Paul Atreides from the movies), who's played by Chris Mason.

The full cast is as follows...

Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen

Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen

Jodhi May as Empress Natalya Corrino

Sarah-Sofie Boussina as Princess Ynez Corrino

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela

Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen

Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline

Chloe Lea as Lila

Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart

Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia

Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides

Mark Strong Emperor Javicco Corrino

Josh Heuston as Constantine Corrino

Edward Davis as Harrow Harkonnen

Dune: Prophecy trailer

There's no trailer for this one yet, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as one lands!