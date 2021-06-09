'Eat, Shop, Save' Season 5 — presenters, families and everything you need to know

ITV’s lifestyle series Eat, Shop, Save is back with four new episodes this summer.

Ranvir Singh returns to present the series, alongside food expert Dale Pinnock and financial whiz Kate Hardwick. However, there’s a big change this year, with Marvin Ambrosius replacing Tom Pitfield as Eat, Shop, Save’s fitness expert.

When is Eat, Shop, Save on?

The new series of Eat, Shop, Save airs on ITV on June 24 2021. Past episodes are available to watch here on ITV Hub. There are currently no plans to show Eat, Shop, Save in the US.

How does Eat, Shop, Save work?

Each episode of Eat, Shop, Save follows a family in need of guidance when it comes to diet, spending and saving. With the help of experts in nutrition, money and exercise they embark on an eight-week journey to become physically and financially fitter. The aim is to break old habits and make new, life-lasting changes.

How many series of Eat, Shop, Save are there?

The series launched in 2017, headed up by presenter Ranvir Singh who was joined by experts, including chef and nutritionist Dale Pinnock, retail and money adviser Kate Hardcastle, and personal trainer Tom Pitfield. Finance expert Gemma Godrey also contributed to Series 1.

This year, for Series 5, Ranvir, Dale and Kate are joined by new fitness pro Marvin Ambrosius.

Who’s who in Eat, Shop, Save Season 5

Ranvir Singh - presenter

Experienced journalist and broadcaster Ranvir, 43, is at the helm of Eat, Shop, Save meeting families and discovering their stories. She is also a regular presenter on Good Morning Britain and Lorraine. Other presenting credits include Daybreak, Real Stories with Ranvir Singh, Granada Reports, ITV Lunchtime News, and ITV Evening News.

Ranvir has guest starred in a number of British TV celebrity classics, including All Star Family Fortunes, Celebrity Chase, Tipping Point: Celebrity Stars, and Celebrity Catchphrase.

In 2020 Ranvir reached the semi-finals of Strictly Come Dancing with professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

Dale Pinnock - chef and nutritionist

Champion of the fakeaway - healthy, homemade alternatives to takeaways - Dale, 39, is a chef, author and advocate for good nutrition. In Eat, Shop, Save he shows participants how to improve their life through the joy of cooking from scratch. His other TV credits include The Saturday Show, Lorraine, and This Morning.

Kate Hardcastle - money expert

Consumer expert Kate, 41, meets with families and couples to discuss their finances, their goals, and guide them through what can be tricky territory for many. From saving for holidays, to paying off pricey loans, Kate provides practical and applicable advice for struggling Eat, Shop, Save participants.

Kate’s also a go-to retail expert for other TV shows. Her credits include Sky News, Central Tonight, Good Morning Britain, and The One Show.

Marvin Ambrosius - fitness expert

New addition to the Eat, Shop, Save team is personal trainer Marvin. He is on hand to encourage and guide people taking part on the show towards achievable, long-lasting fitness goals.

This is Marvin’s first presenting role, but he did make an appearance on Good Morning Britain in 2019. He is also the co-creator and star of workout series Fit in 5. Available from Sky TV on demand it features a range of star guests including Kirsty Gallacher, Melanie Sykes, Gethin Jones and Kelly Brook.

Why has Tom Pitfield left Eat, Shop, Save?

Fitness professional Tom, 35, was initially known in TV circles as the partner of former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley, 37. He became a household name when he embarked on his own TV career with Eat, Shop, Save. Tom spoke about his TV debut and life with Catherine here.



Tom has now left Eat, Shop, Save to concentrate on his photography business and is fast becoming the snapper of choice for a host of celebrities including Charlie Webb (Emmerdale), Sarah Jayne Dunne (Hollyoaks) and of course, wife Catherine. You can check out his photos on his Instagram account.



The couple, who have a son together, married in 2016. Catherine is due to compete in ITV’s Cooking With The Stars later this Summer. Tom has also appeared in Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow.

Despite departing Eat, Shop, Save rumour has it Tom will be making a re-appearance at some stage during Series 5 - perhaps to take some photos.

Can Eat, Shop, Save help me and my family?

Absolutely. There are wealth of recipes and tips on Eat, Shop, Save’s official website.

Is there a trailer yet?

No, but the Eat, Shop, Save Twitter page has some great behind-the-scenes bits and bobs.