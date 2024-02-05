Everything is Fine: release date, plot, trailer and everything we know about the French drama

Everything is Fine follows a family as they deal with some horrible news.

Everything is Fine (French title, Tout va Bien) is an eight-part Disney Plus series that follows the Vasseur family as they come to terms with some devastating news.

When nine-year-old Rose is diagnosed with leukemia, this shocks the family who are preparing for her to have a bone marrow transplant, with the first episode throwing us right into the deep end.

The series balances the serious topic with some comedy, as each member of the family comes to terms with the diagnosis while attempting to carry on with their everyday lives.

Series creator Camille de Castelnau told us: "I love family shows. I think they are very, very exciting and full of promise. As a scriptwriter, I learned that you have to put your characters through a very big catastrophe to show who they are. And I think the life-threatening condition of a child is one of the worst things you can imagine, it's every parent's nightmare.

"There's also a personal answer, as it was something we experienced within my own family. I learned that we're all different; some people are in denial, some people try to run away, and I wanted to explore how people react in different ways."

Here's everything you need to know about Everything is Fine...

For UK audiences, the series lands on Disney Plus on Wednesday, February 28. It is already available for French audiences, having premiered on the streaming service last November.

We do not have a confirmed release date for US audiences just yet, so we will keep you updated if this changes.

Everything is Fine plot

Everything is Fine follows a dysfunctional Parisian family who are confronted with the tragic illness of one their children, with the series closely examining each one of the affected characters.

While nine-year-old Rose is at the centre of the narrative, the series works to explore how devastating news can affect everybody around her, as they try to process the information however they can.

When asked about striking the right balance between comedy and tragedy, Camille said: "For me, it was a very natural process, because I think I'm like this in real life. I wanted to make it a realistic show, and to me being realistic wasn't 100% tragedy or 100% comedy.

"I didn't make an effort to set the tone, I think it's my natural approach to life."

Everything is Fine cast

Virginie Efira leads the cast of Everything is Fine. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Benedetta star Virginie Efira leads the cast as Claire, who is Rose's aunt and has found herself incredibly disturbed by the diagnosis.

Lupin star Nicole Garcia plays Anne, the matriarch of the Vasseur tribe, who is married to Pascal, played by Bernard Le Coq. Rose's mother Marion is played by The Bureau star Sara Giraudeau.

House of Gucci's Mehdi Nebbou plays Louis, a man whom Marion enters a relationship with, while simultaneously trying to keep things afloat with her husband, Stéphane, played by Yannik Landrein.

The series also introduces Angèle Roméo as Rose, with Everything is Fine being her acting debut.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a French-language trailer for Everything is Fine, but currently, we do not have one with an English dub or subtitles.

If you would like to watch it anyway to get a feel for the series, you can take a look at this one on the official Disney Plus France YouTube channel.