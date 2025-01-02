Extreme Makeover: Home Edition — release date, hosts and everything we know about the reality show

Move that bus! Get ready to hear that iconic phase once again, as a brand new iteration of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition returns to TV. The home renovation show that helped struggling families realize the home of their dreams is back with a new team leading the way, but looking to provide the same inspirational and tear-inducing moments that made the franchise a hit.

The original Extreme Makeover: Home Edition premiered back in 2003 and was led by Ty Pennington for the first nine seasons, which wrapped up in 2012. A brief run of episodes in 2020 were hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson. But this new iteration is hoping to create a new legacy for the show and win over a new generation of viewers.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition reboot.

ABC premieres Extreme Makeover: Home Edition on Thursday, January 2, at 8 pm ET/PT. The show will air weekly on the network, with all of the latest episodes becoming available to stream on-demand the day after they air on Hulu.

In order to watch Extreme Makeover: Home Edition live you must have access to your local ABC station. That can be through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service that carries ABC (i.e. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV). As mentioned, a Hulu subscription (stand-alone, via Hulu with Live TV or through the Disney Bundle) allows you to watch the show on-demand.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition hosts

Taking over the reins as the hosts of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition are Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. The pair are co-founders of the global lifestyle brand The Home Edit.

This is not the first time that the duo have had their own TV show, as they hosted previous home/lifestyle shows Master the Mess and Get Organized with the Home Edit, the latter of which is currently streaming on Netflix.

In addition to Shearer and Teplin, the team of designers on this new edition of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition includes Wendell Holland and Arianne Bellizaire.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition premise

Extreme: Makeover: Home Edition is sticking with its winning formula, finding heartwarming stories of families in need and helping them realize their dream homes. Here is the official synopsis from ABC:

“A new iteration of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition returns to ABC with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, co-founders of the global lifestyle brand The Home Edit, set to host. Alongside designers Wendell Holland and Arianne Bellizaire, Shearer and Teplin will harness their world-renowned organizational expertise to thoughtfully design and specifically tailor each home from the inside out. Like the original series, this reimagining will showcase heartwarming stories, inspired volunteers and mind-blowing builds for deserving families who give back to their communities. Assisting them is a team of builders and contractors from homebuilder Taylor Morrison who will expertly reconfigure the home based on the family’s lifestyle and needs.”

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition trailer

Watch the trailer for Extreme Makeover: Home Edition right here:

OFFICIAL TRAILER – Extreme Makeover: Home Edition | Premieres THURS JAN 2 on ABC and Stream on Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition behind-the-scenes

Showrunner for the new iteration of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is Shyam Balsé, who has plenty of experience in non-fiction TV, including popular shows like Wipeout, the MasterChef franchise, Lego Masters, The Biggest Loser and, fittingly, American Dream Builders.

Balsé also serves as an executive producer on the show with Sharon Levy and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea and Cassie Lambert Scalettar from Hello Sunshine, and Molly Sims.