Fake or Fortune? season 11 — release date, presenters, episodes and everything we know

Fake or Fortune? season 11 promises to be another gripping rollercoaster of revelations.

Fake or Fortune? season 11 returns to BBC One with co-presenters Philip Mould and Fiona Bruce donning their detective hats for a new series of intriguing art investigations.

Here, in an exclusive interview, art expert extraordinaire Philip Mould guides us through the new series…

The opening episode of Fake or Fortune? season 11 debuts on BBC One on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 8 pm.

The subsequent three episodes air weekly at the same time. Episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer weekly after transmission.

Fake or Fortune? season 11 — what can viewers expect

When Fake or Fortune? returns for season 11, good old-fashioned detective work, the latest scientific techniques, and fascinating art history are in the frame again as the internationally popular BBC One show returns with a new four-part series.

In the opening episode co-presenters Fiona Bruce and Philip Mould are on a mission to determine whether a bronze figure could be one of a collection made by celebrated 20th-century sculptor Dame Elisabeth Frink.

Later in the series, the duo attempts to prove the provenance of a possible Sir Joshua Reynolds painting, impressionist sketches, and an alleged Arshile Gorky work, traveling to France and America in the process.

Fake or Fortune season 11 — episode guide

Fake or Fortune season 11 — episode 1 (8 pm, BBC One, Tuesday, September 26 2023)

When a striking bronze statue caught Amanda Kirke’s eye at a car boot sale in Essex she had a feeling it might be something special. After shelling out £90, Amanda searched its ‘Frink’ signature online and discovered post-war sculptor, Dame Elisabeth Frink made 10 similar ‘small warrior’ sculptures — with David Bowie once owning one.

Now, Amanda turns to Philip and Fiona, hoping they can cast a light on whether she’s the owner of a rare period piece or in the presence of an imposter.

Speaking to WTW Philip explains: “If this is a Frink, it's one of a series that has washed up at a car boot sale. We have to find the other eight or nine, to reduce the amount of suspects and be proved right.

“There’s a sense here that Fiona and I are working together in a crime room! It could be worth £60,000 but if not, it’s £10 in scrap metal.”

Is Amanda the proud owner of the genuine article? All is revealed in the final scenes!

Frink piece or Frink not? All is revealed in Fake or Fortune? season 11, episode 1. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Fake or Fortune? — Do the experts always get it right?

After Philip and Fiona’s painstaking journey gathering research and evidence, their findings are put to a team of experts who determine whether the pieces featured in each episode are fakes or worth a fortune.

But they don’t always get it right!

“Genuine things do slip through the net and it makes me incandescent because you’ve worked on this and really developed your case. It’s an art historical miscarriage of justice!” says Philip.

“It happened with a painting by Winston Churchill. We proved every single aspect of it, yet the experts still turned it down. But we rectified that, because two years later we found a photograph of Winston Churchill standing in front of the painting at Chartwell — it was an absolute ‘gotcha!’”

Whatever the results, however, he and Fiona must deliver the experts’ verdict to the owner of the art piece in question, providing one of the most tense moments in the show…

“You never know how it’s going to go because the decision is made by others,” explains Philip. “I hate that end bit, particularly if I think it's going to be bad news — I prefer Fiona to deliver it!”

Fake or Fortune? season 11 presenters

Fake of Fortune? stars Philip Mould (Antiques Roadshow, The Drug of Art) and Fiona Bruce (Crimewatch UK, BBC News, Question Time) have been working together on the series since its debut in 2011 and have become friends over the years.

“On Fake or Fortune? I happen to be presenting next to a master of the trade, so Fiona has taught me a trick or two,” smiles Philip.

“We got to know each other while doing Antiques Show and this was the lead up into Fame or Fortune?

“We have a pronounced friendship. We've travelled all over the place and worked on so many cases together, it does feel very much like a partnership. I think it’s fair to say that some of our best conversations are when she gives me insights into the world of hard news, and I exchange them for my reflections on the art world. We sort of give each other that, really.

“Another great pleasure of doing the programme is people will come up to you, almost as if you’re a priest and say ‘I’ve got a painting… it needs the blessing of an expert.’ Conversations, rather than being banal, become quite intense, which is great! I think it’s because the programme is complex, and scholarly, but is also a jeopardy, detective show."

Will there be a Fake or Fortune? season 12?

Yes!

While speaking to What To Watch Philip revealed that plans for a new series are in the works.

“I don’t know whether it's been announced yet, but at the end of each programme in this series there will be a shout-out that I'm now looking around for things for the next series.

“I'm very struck by our ability to survive the vagaries of television over the last 11 or 12 years. It's now become so much part of life for me that I can't really imagine it without.”