Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told — release date, teaser and everything we know about the documentary
It’s been over 40 years since Atlanta’s biggest party launched, and now big names unite to recap its history.
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told is about to put Atlanta’s biggest party back on the map, as the new documentary takes a deep dive into the legendary festival.
It’s hard to believe that over 40 years ago, Freaknik debuted as a small picnic in Atlanta, celebrating Black culture and attended by college students enrolled at area historical Black colleges. However, since its debut in 1983, it ballooned into a massive festival that hosted hundreds of thousands of people each year. With more people came more sordid tales, and eventually Atlanta’s infamous party would cease to exist, leaving behind memories and folklore (although, the festival was revived in 2019 on a much smaller scale).
Ready to dive into Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told? Here’s everything we know about the documentary.
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told release date
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told premieres on Hulu on Thursday, March 21. Those hoping to watch the documentary need a subscription to either Hulu with Live TV, the Disney Plus Bundle or the standalone Hulu service.
In the UK, it’s expected that the documentary will premiere on the same day on Disney Plus.
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told plot
Here is the official synopsis of Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told:
"From Executive Producers Luke Campbell, Jermaine Dupri and 21 Savage, and masterfully crafted by Mass Appeal & Swirl Films, Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told is a celebratory exploration of the boisterous times of Freaknik, the iconic Atlanta street party that drew hundreds of thousands of people in the 80s and 90s, helping put Atlanta on the map culturally. What began as a Black college cookout, soon became known for lurid tales of highway hookups and legendary late-night parties that ultimately led to the festival’s downfall.
"At its height, Freaknik was a traffic stopping, city-shuttering, juggernaut that has since become a cult classic. Rooted deep in its history of Civil Rights, thriving Black leadership and focus on the uplifting of Black culture and education, Atlanta became the only place a festival like this could grow and thrive. Though it ceased over two decades ago, the infamous legacy still resonates through nostalgia and a new generation’s longing for a carefree platform that celebrates and promotes Black excellence, joy and fortitude."
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told cast
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told features some big names from the music industry and fixtures of Atlanta. Check out the people making an appearance in the documentary:
- 21 Savage
- Lil Jon
- Killer Mike
- Jalen Rose
- Too $hort
- Shanti Das
- Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed
- CeeLo Green
- Rico Wade
- Erick Sermon
- Kenny Burns
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told trailer
While a trailer has not yet been made available, Hulu has released this brief teaser clip. Take a look at it below.
