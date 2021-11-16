Freeform 25 Days of Christmas 2021: Full schedule of Christmas movies

Who wants 12 days when you can have a full 25 Days of Christmas? Cable channel Freeform has once again created a 25-day schedule of classic Christmas movies for the kids and family to watch this holiday season.

Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas kicks off on Dec. 1 and continues all the way through Christmas Day, with Christmas movies and other holiday titles filling up most of its daily schedule. This year Freeform will be the place to watch favorites like Home Alone, The Santa Clause, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Arthur Christmas and many of the classic clay-mation holiday classics featuring Rudolph, Frosty and more.

As a cable channel, consumers should double check or sign up for a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV service that carries the channel. The channel is also included in the lineup of some live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Here is the full schedule for Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas:

(All times Eastern)

Dec. 1

7 a.m.: Holiday in Handcuffs

10:30 a.m.: The Simpsons - Holiday Episodes

11:05 a.m.: The Santa Clause

1:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

3:45 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:50 p.m.: Home Alone

8:20 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Midnight-2 a.m.: The Simpsons - Holiday Episodes

Dec. 2

7 a.m.: The Mistle-tones

10:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11 a.m.: Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

1:05 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

3:10 p.m.: Home Alone

5:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Midnight-2 a.m.: The Simpsons - Holiday Episodes

Dec. 3

7 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way 2

9:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

11:35 a.m.-4:35 p.m.: Family Guy

4:35 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Dec. 4

7 a.m.: The Simpsons - Holiday Episodes

7:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

9:35 a.m.: Prancer Returns

11:40 a.m.: Home Alone 3

1:50 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

3:55 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6:05 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

7:10 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

7:45 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

8:50 p.m.: Home Alone

11:20 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Dec. 5

7 a.m.: Prance Returns

9:05 a.m.: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

10:05 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors

12:10 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

2:15 p.m.: The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:55 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

5:35 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:40 p.m.: Home Alone

9:10 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:50 p.m.: Daddy’s Home 2

Dec. 6

7 a.m.: It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

10:30 a.m.: The Simpsons - Holiday Episodes

11 a.m.: Daddy’s Home 2

1:10 p.m.: Home Alone

3:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:20 p.m: The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

Midnight: The Santa Clause 3: the Escape Clause

Dec. 7

7 a.m.: Stealing Christmas

11 a.m.: Home Alone

1:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:10 p.m.: Jingle All the Way

6:15 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Midnight: Arthur Christmas

Dec. 8

7 a.m.: Snow

11 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

1 p.m.: Jingle All the Way 2

3 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

5 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

9:30 p.m.: The Nightmare Before Christmas

Midnight-2 a.m.: The Simpsons - Holiday Episodes

Dec. 9

7 a.m.: Snow 2: Brain Freeze

10:30 a.m.: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:30 a.m.: The Santa Clause

1:40 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

3:50 p.m: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

5:50 p.m.: Home Alone

8:20 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Midnight: Snowglobe

Dec. 10

7 a.m.: Call Me Claus

9 a.m.-Noon: Family Guy

Noon: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

2:35 p.m.: The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:10 p.m.: Home Alone

6:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Midnight-2 a.m.: Family Guy

Dec. 11

7 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors

9:05 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

9:35 a.m.: The Star (2017)

11:40 a.m: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

1:10 p.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

2:40 p.m.: Toy Story That Time Forgot

3:10 p.m.: Toy Story

5:10 p.m.: Toy Story 2

7:15 p.m.: Toy Story 3

9:45 p.m.: Toy Story 4

11:55 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

Dec. 12

7 a.m: The Star (2017)

9 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

11 a.m.: Jingle All the Way 2

1:05 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

3:10 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause

7:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

9:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Midnight: Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist

Dec. 13

7 a.m.: Holiday in Handcuffs

10:30 a.m.: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:30 a.m.: The Santa Clause

1:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

4 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6 p.m.: Home Alone

8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Midnight-2 a.m.: Family Guy

Dec. 14

7 a.m.: 12 Dates of Christmas

10:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

12:30 p.m.: Love Actually

3:30 p.m.: Home Alone

6 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:30 p.m.: Office Christmas Party (Freeform Premiere)

Midnight: The Night Before

Dec. 15

7 a.m.: Life Size 2: A Christmas Eve

10:30 a.m.: Family Guy

11 a.m.: Office Christmas Party

1:35 p.m.: The Santa Clause

3:45 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

6:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Midnight-2 a.m.: Family Guy

Dec. 16

7 a.m.: Black Nativity

10:30 a.m.: The Preacher’s Wife

1 p.m.: Almost Christmas

3:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6 p.m.: Home Alone

8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Midnight-2 a.m.: The Simpsons - Holiday Episodes

Dec. 17

7-9 a.m.: Family Guy

9 a.m.: Love Actually

Noon: Home Alone

2:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:10 p.m.: The Santa Clause

7:20 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

9:50 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:55 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Dec. 18

7:35 a.m.: Love Actually

10:45 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors

12:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause

3:05 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

5:35 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:40 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

9:40 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:20 a.m.: The Nightmare Before Christmas

Dec. 19

7 a.m.: The Middle

7:30 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors

9:30 a.m.: Home Alone 3

11:30 a.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

4:10 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

6:10 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

6:45 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:50 p.m.: Home Alone

10:20 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Dec. 20

1 a.m.: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

7 a.m.: Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m.: Home Alone

1 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

3:35 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

4:40 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

5:15 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:20 p.m.: The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

Midnight: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Dec. 21

7-9 a.m.: Family Guy

10:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

12:30 p.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

1 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2 p.m.: Daddy’s Home 2

4 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6 p.m.: Home Alone

8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Midnight-2 a.m.: Family Guy

Dec. 22

7 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

9:30 a.m.: Love the Coopers

Noon: Daddy’s Home 2

2:05 p.m.: Home Alone

4:35 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Dec. 23

7 a.m.: It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

9 a.m.: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

10:30 a.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

Noon: Arthur Christmas

2:05 p.m.: The Star (2017)

4:05 p.m.: Home Alone

6:35 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

Dec. 24

7 a.m.: Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11 a.m.: The Star (2017)

1 p.m.: Home Alone

3:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:30 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

9 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Midnight-2 a.m.: Family Guy

Dec. 25

7 a.m.: Arthur Christmas

9:10 a.m.: The Santa Clause

11:20 a.m.: The Santa Clause 2

1:50 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:05 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

5:40 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:45 p.m.: Home Alone

9:15 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m.: Arthur Christmas