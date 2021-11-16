Freeform 25 Days of Christmas 2021: Full schedule of Christmas movies
Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas is the broadcast home for classic Christmas kid movies.
Who wants 12 days when you can have a full 25 Days of Christmas? Cable channel Freeform has once again created a 25-day schedule of classic Christmas movies for the kids and family to watch this holiday season.
Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas kicks off on Dec. 1 and continues all the way through Christmas Day, with Christmas movies and other holiday titles filling up most of its daily schedule. This year Freeform will be the place to watch favorites like Home Alone, The Santa Clause, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Arthur Christmas and many of the classic clay-mation holiday classics featuring Rudolph, Frosty and more.
As a cable channel, consumers should double check or sign up for a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV service that carries the channel. The channel is also included in the lineup of some live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
Here is the full schedule for Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas:
(All times Eastern)
Dec. 1
7 a.m.: Holiday in Handcuffs
10:30 a.m.: The Simpsons - Holiday Episodes
11:05 a.m.: The Santa Clause
1:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
3:45 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
5:50 p.m.: Home Alone
8:20 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Midnight-2 a.m.: The Simpsons - Holiday Episodes
Dec. 2
7 a.m.: The Mistle-tones
10:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11 a.m.: Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
1:05 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
3:10 p.m.: Home Alone
5:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Midnight-2 a.m.: The Simpsons - Holiday Episodes
Dec. 3
7 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way 2
9:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way
11:35 a.m.-4:35 p.m.: Family Guy
4:35 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Dec. 4
7 a.m.: The Simpsons - Holiday Episodes
7:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way
9:35 a.m.: Prancer Returns
11:40 a.m.: Home Alone 3
1:50 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
3:55 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
6:05 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
7:10 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
7:45 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
8:50 p.m.: Home Alone
11:20 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Dec. 5
7 a.m.: Prance Returns
9:05 a.m.: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
10:05 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors
12:10 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
2:15 p.m.: The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:55 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
5 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
5:35 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:40 p.m.: Home Alone
9:10 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:50 p.m.: Daddy’s Home 2
Dec. 6
7 a.m.: It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
10:30 a.m.: The Simpsons - Holiday Episodes
11 a.m.: Daddy’s Home 2
1:10 p.m.: Home Alone
3:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:20 p.m: The Santa Clause
8:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
Midnight: The Santa Clause 3: the Escape Clause
Dec. 7
7 a.m.: Stealing Christmas
11 a.m.: Home Alone
1:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:10 p.m.: Jingle All the Way
6:15 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Midnight: Arthur Christmas
Dec. 8
7 a.m.: Snow
11 a.m.: Jingle All the Way
1 p.m.: Jingle All the Way 2
3 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
5 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
9:30 p.m.: The Nightmare Before Christmas
Midnight-2 a.m.: The Simpsons - Holiday Episodes
Dec. 9
7 a.m.: Snow 2: Brain Freeze
10:30 a.m.: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
11:30 a.m.: The Santa Clause
1:40 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
3:50 p.m: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
5:50 p.m.: Home Alone
8:20 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Midnight: Snowglobe
Dec. 10
7 a.m.: Call Me Claus
9 a.m.-Noon: Family Guy
Noon: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
2:35 p.m.: The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:10 p.m.: Home Alone
6:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Midnight-2 a.m.: Family Guy
Dec. 11
7 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors
9:05 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
9:35 a.m.: The Star (2017)
11:40 a.m: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
1:10 p.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
2:40 p.m.: Toy Story That Time Forgot
3:10 p.m.: Toy Story
5:10 p.m.: Toy Story 2
7:15 p.m.: Toy Story 3
9:45 p.m.: Toy Story 4
11:55 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
Dec. 12
7 a.m: The Star (2017)
9 a.m.: Jingle All the Way
11 a.m.: Jingle All the Way 2
1:05 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
3:10 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
5:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause
7:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
9:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Midnight: Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist
Dec. 13
7 a.m.: Holiday in Handcuffs
10:30 a.m.: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
11:30 a.m.: The Santa Clause
1:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
4 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6 p.m.: Home Alone
8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Midnight-2 a.m.: Family Guy
Dec. 14
7 a.m.: 12 Dates of Christmas
10:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way
12:30 p.m.: Love Actually
3:30 p.m.: Home Alone
6 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:30 p.m.: Office Christmas Party (Freeform Premiere)
Midnight: The Night Before
Dec. 15
7 a.m.: Life Size 2: A Christmas Eve
10:30 a.m.: Family Guy
11 a.m.: Office Christmas Party
1:35 p.m.: The Santa Clause
3:45 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
6:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Midnight-2 a.m.: Family Guy
Dec. 16
7 a.m.: Black Nativity
10:30 a.m.: The Preacher’s Wife
1 p.m.: Almost Christmas
3:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6 p.m.: Home Alone
8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Midnight-2 a.m.: The Simpsons - Holiday Episodes
Dec. 17
7-9 a.m.: Family Guy
9 a.m.: Love Actually
Noon: Home Alone
2:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
5:10 p.m.: The Santa Clause
7:20 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
9:50 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:55 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Dec. 18
7:35 a.m.: Love Actually
10:45 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors
12:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause
3:05 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
5:35 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
7:40 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
9:40 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:20 a.m.: The Nightmare Before Christmas
Dec. 19
7 a.m.: The Middle
7:30 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors
9:30 a.m.: Home Alone 3
11:30 a.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
1:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
4:10 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
6:10 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
6:45 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
7:50 p.m.: Home Alone
10:20 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Dec. 20
1 a.m.: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
7 a.m.: Prancer Returns
10:30 a.m.: Home Alone
1 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
3:35 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
4:40 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
5:15 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:20 p.m.: The Santa Clause
8:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
Midnight: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Dec. 21
7-9 a.m.: Family Guy
10:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way
12:30 p.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
1 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
2 p.m.: Daddy’s Home 2
4 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
6 p.m.: Home Alone
8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Midnight-2 a.m.: Family Guy
Dec. 22
7 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way
9:30 a.m.: Love the Coopers
Noon: Daddy’s Home 2
2:05 p.m.: Home Alone
4:35 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
7:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Dec. 23
7 a.m.: It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
9 a.m.: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
10:30 a.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
Noon: Arthur Christmas
2:05 p.m.: The Star (2017)
4:05 p.m.: Home Alone
6:35 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:55 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
Dec. 24
7 a.m.: Prancer Returns
10:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11 a.m.: The Star (2017)
1 p.m.: Home Alone
3:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:30 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
9 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
10 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
Midnight-2 a.m.: Family Guy
Dec. 25
7 a.m.: Arthur Christmas
9:10 a.m.: The Santa Clause
11:20 a.m.: The Santa Clause 2
1:50 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
5:05 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
5:40 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:45 p.m.: Home Alone
9:15 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
