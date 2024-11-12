Gary Barlow's Wine Tour: South Africa — release date, interview, locations, celebs and everything we know

Gary Barlow's Wine Tour: South Africa sees the Take That frontman share his passion for wine as he meets up with an array of celebrity chums for a special road trip.

Over the course of five episodes Gary, who started producing his own wine in 2021, is travelling around South Africa experiencing the fascinating culture and delicious food as well as learning the secrets behind a good tipple.

"I was already travelling around the world for my own wine business and getting to see these amazing vineyard estates. I felt people should know about it all and the process too," says the musician.

Here, in an interview with the man himself, we tell you everything you need to know, provide an episode guide and reveal which of his celebrity pals will be joining him...

Gary Barlow's Wine Tour: South Africa starts on Monday, November 11 at 2pm on ITV1 and is five episodes long, running Monday to Friday, November 15.

You can catch up on all episodes on ITVX.

Which famous friends is Gary going to be meeting up with for Gary Barlow's Wine Tour: South Africa?

ELIOT KENNEDY - EPISODE ONE

Gary is joined by his lifelong friend and fellow songwriter, Eliot at Sante Spa and Wellness Retreat in Paarl. "Eliot was the person who first got me into wine", says Gary. As well as a visit to Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch to learn about the basics of wine tasting, they try a new spa treatment, ‘vinotherapy’ and enjoy tucking into a local dish of Braai Broodjie, a cheese toastie cooked over fire.

Gary with Michaela for his new show. (Image credit: ITV)

MICHAELA STRACHAN - EPISODE TWO

Wildlife presenter Michaela, who has lived in South Africa for over 20 years, takes Gary on a sea kayak to the seal colony of Deiker Island and a ‘Jazz Safari’ in Cape Town to showcase the local musicians and cuisine. "It was brilliant to be reunited with Michaela", says Gary. "She fronted the very first TV show that Take That performed on, The Hitman and Her back in 1991."

BEN SHEPHARD - EPISODE THREE

"I had been looking for something to do with my good friend Ben for ages so I was thrilled he could make this work", says Gary. The men head off into the mountains of the Elgin region to visit Rosy Gunn at Iona Wines where they learn all about cool climate wines and meet the grapepickers who have formed a choir.

Gary is joined by good friend Ben. (Image credit: ITV)

JANE McDONALD - EPISODE FOUR

No stranger to travelogues herself, TV presenter and singer Jane meets up with Gary at Kruger Shalati, a hotel resort built from a converted train in Kruger National Park. "Jane came to see Take That whilst we were on tour so we sorted out our South Africa trip then," says Gary. The musical friends go on a safari to see elephants and giraffes and later sample a unique dish of crocodile ceviche.

Gary and Jane go on safari. (Image credit: ITV)

MICA PARIS - EPISODE FIVE

Gary and singer Mica meet inside Sanctuary Mandela, once home to the former South African president, now a guest house. "I have recently done some music things with Mica so it was wonderful to spend time with her", says Gary. They sample Koeksisters (spiced sweet doughnuts) before heading into town to meet a new generation of wine experts at Acid Wine Bar.

Interview with Gary Barlow

What was the inspiration for this series?

Gary says, "I was already travelling around the world for my own wine business and getting to see amazing vineyards and have brand new experiences and I felt other people might enjoy that too. So I suggested this very simple idea to ITV of friends together, food and wine and they said ‘We love it!’"

You are so well-travelled but how did this differ from your previous experiences?

"Most of the things we get up to in the series were ‘firsts’ for me because although I’ve been in South Africa before, when you’re touring or doing flying visits for work you don’t see much of the actual country. This felt like the first time I could spend time talking to people and learning about their lives to get a real feel for somewhere. It was wonderful."

Has the success of your own wine taken you by surprise and are there any other countries you’d like to explore?

"I’m thrilled and very proud of the sustainable and accessible wine we make. Someone told me recently that we have sold the equivalent of 10 million glasses since Gary Barlow Wines launched which is an incredible milestone. And yes, there are so many places I’d like to see so watch this space!"

You’re such a globetrotter, what are your essential travel items?

"I always take earplugs for the plane, my camera and laptop too for all kinds of work and music. I’m getting better at relaxing and switching off when I need to. My wife Dawn reckons I always underpack. I don’t tend to take much and I’m ambitious apparently with a pair of undies!"

What will your lasting memory be from this South Africa trip?

"You can often judge a country by the people and the whole community in South Africa is so warm and lovely. It’s a country with a complicated past but it’s really moving forward and they welcome tourists with open arms. There is so much to discover and we’ve only scratched the surface in this series. It has the best sunsets, the best star-filled skies, there are lots of things I will always remember it for."

You’re a singer, songwriter, record producer, wine entrepreneur, you have an OBE, you do podcasts, TV presenting, you’re still touring and getting number one records. Do you have any other burning ambitions?

"Music is still always at the heart of everything I do. I’m definitely not a budding TV host. My job on this show is about spending time with people that I know well in a slightly alien but brilliant environment and sharing the wonders. There’s no autocue, it’s all very natural and non-scripted in a ‘Come on this journey with me and let’s experience it together’ way."

"None of them are at this point! The two oldest ones [Daniel and Emily] have gone into medicine and physiology and my youngest, Daisy, is very studious unlike me and my wife. I wouldn’t have discouraged them from music if they did want to go down that route, it’s been a good business for me. Every day I still enjoy what I do and when you realise you’re making a living from it, it’s a great place to be."

Gary Barlow's Wine Tour: South Africa airs daily from Monday, November 11 on ITV1 at 2pm for five episodes.