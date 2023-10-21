Generation Z: cast, plot, first looks and everything you need to know about the zombie comedy

Generation Z on Channel 4 stars former EastEnders legend Anita Dobson (see the creepy first look picture above), The Royle Family’s Sue Johnston and Paul Benthall (The World’s End) as OAP zombies leading the apocalypse from a grey, forgotten town called Dambury.

Written by Ben Wheatley, the man behind Kill List and In The Earth, the horror series sees the dull town thrown into chaos when a chemical spill turns the residents of a care home into zombies with an insatiable hunger for raw flesh. The zombie hoard then spreads to Dambury’s teens, who alongside dealing with complex relationship issues, their looming A-levels and teenage angst, must now battle with their parents and grandparents just to stay alive.

“It’s been amazing working on Generation Z with The Forge and Channel 4,” says writer and creator Ben Wheatley. “It’s my first original series and a project very close to my heart. I hope everyone loves it as much as we do.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Channel 4 horror series Generation Z…

The six-part series Generation Z is being filmed in Wales in autumn 2023 so it will be likely to air on Channel 4 in 2024 but at the moment there’s no release date. When one is announced we’ll update you on here.

Generation Z plot

The Generation Z action starts when an army convoy overturns outside a care home, resulting in a chemical spill that turns the residents into flesh-hungry zombies. On the night of the outbreak a group of teens are going about their normal lives, until one of their nans becomes infected and attacks. And as the gang find themselves pitted against the zombie army, they start to realise that just because you are fighting an apocalypse, it doesn’t mean your other problems disappear. However, they must work out what was behind the chemical spill just to have a chance at survival.

Generation Z cast — Sue Johnston and Paul Benthall as Cecily and Frank

In Generation Z Sue Johnston plays Cecily, a resident at the care home who is leading the zombie apocalypse, while Paul Benthall (The World’s End) is playing pensioner Frank, who leads the zombie apocalypse alongside Cecily.

* Sue Johnston is best known for her role as Barbara in The Royle Family but has also starred in Downton Abbey, Hold The Sunset, Waking the Dead, Help and Jam and Jerusalem. Sue started her career as Sheila Grant in Brookside and went on to star in Coronation Street.

Sue Johnston as zombiefied pensioner Cecily. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Robert Lindsay as Morgan

Robert Lindsay is grandad-figure Morgan in Generation Z. You might recognise him as Ben Harper in the series My Family. Robert has also starred in 1970s comedy Citizen Smith, Nightingales, Fierce Creatures, Hornblower and Plebs.

Robert Lindsay as Morgan in Generation Z. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Anita Dobson as Janine

Anita Dobson stars as Janine, a nan who attacks and infects her granddaughter Kelly in Generation Z. Take a look at our main picture above for Anita in her full zombie scariness!

Anita Dobson of course made her name playing Angie Watts in EastEnders (see pictured below) but has also appeared in The Worst Witch, Red Dwarf, Torvill and Dean, The Long Call and Casualty. In 2023, she starred in a memorable episode of Inside No9 and she'll be playing Mrs Blood in the new Doctor Who series. Anita is married to rock star Brian May from Queen.

Anita Dobson as Angie in EastEnders with husband Dirty Den. (Image credit: BBC)

Johnny Vegas

Johnny also stars in Generation Z in a currently unnamed role. He’s best known for his turns in Still Open All Hours, Murder, They Hope and Benidorm but has also starred in Grimsby, Murder on the Blackpool Express, Romantic Getaway and The Rubbish World of Dave Spud. Johnny also appears on Celebrity Gogglebox and QI and made TV series such as Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping and Johnny Vegas: 18 Stone of Idiot.

Johnny Vegas with Sian Gibson in Murder, They Hope. (Image credit: Gold)

Generation Z — the teens

The Generation Z teenagers Charlie, Kelly, Stef and Finn are played by Jay Lycurgo (The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself), Buket Komur (Our House), Lewis Gribben (Somewhere Boy), and Viola Prettejohn (The Nevers).

Generation Z teens Charlie and Stef. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Viola Prettejohn as Finn in Generation Z. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Who else is starring in Generation Z?

The ensemble cast of Generation Z includes Robert James-Collier (The Inheritance, Downton Abbey), Suzanne Ahmet (Inside Man), T’Nia Miller (Years and Years), Sophie Stone (The Chelsea Detective), Chris Reilly (The Last Post), D’Angelou Osei Kissiedu (Rocks), Ellie-Mae Siame (His Dark Materials), Robin Hill (Kill List), Gareth Tunley (Kill List), John Hollingworth (The Queen's Gambit), Maanuv Thiara (DI Ray), Rebecca Humphries (The Crown), Ellora Torchia (The Gold), Andrew Kazamia (London’s Burning), Garrick Hagon (Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope), Mark Monero (EastEnders) and newcomer Ava Hinds-Jones .

Is there a Generation Z trailer?

A trailer hasn't yet been released by Channel 4 for Generation Z, but when it is we'll post here as all the first look pictures are amazing so we can't wait to see the pensioner zombie characters bought to life.

Behind the scenes, locations and more on Generation Z

Generation Z is produced by The Forge for Channel 4, in association with ZDF and All3media International. It has been commissioned by Channel 4’s Head of Drama, Caroline Hollick and Commissioning Editor, Rebecca Holdsworth. The series is written and directed by Ben Wheatley and is produced by Alex Kazamia and executive produced by Ben Wheatley, Mark Pybus, George Faber and Beth Willis. Filming took place in Wales in 2023.

Rebecca Holdsworth, Commissioning Editor at Channel 4, says: “We are so excited that Ben Wheatley has chosen C4 as the place to make his first original TV drama. Generation Z promises to have all of the unique visual flair and mischievous spirit that characterises Ben’s film work; it is in turn wickedly funny, deftly political, and delivers on the kind of eye-popping shocks and thrills that mean this is shaping up to be a zombie drama like no other.”