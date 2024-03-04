Girls5eva season 3: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the comedy series

After Girls5eva season 2 wrapped on Peacock, the show's future was questionable as it wasn’t immediately picked up for a season 3. Thankfully, Netflix thought the show was just too good to let go and breathed life into Girls5eva season 3.

While the series has a new home, it still has the same funny cast leading the way with all the laughs.

Here's everything we know about Girls5eva season 3.

Girls5eva season 3 premieres on the show's new home on Netflix on Thursday, March 14. Fans of the show will note seasons 1 and 2 previously aired Peacock. However, if you haven't watched seasons 1 and 2 on Peacock, they'll become available on Netflix also on March 14.

For those who don’t have a subscription to Netflix, the streaming service currently offers several options for would-be subscribers.

Girls5eva season 3 premise

Here is a synopsis of the series:



"The members of the late '90s girl-group Girls5eva – Dawn, Wickie, Summer and Gloria – have reunited and recorded a new album, Returnity, so it's time for the next logical step: a comeback tour. With no plan, tour manager or venues secured, the ladies pile into a van and hit the great unknown, doing their damnedest to promote their album and get back on top. In the process, Girls5eva will grapple with life on the road, see their relationships tested, play a billionaire's birthday party, sow their oats, confront parents they believe held them back, cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet and question if they really want 'the big time' again. Will Girls5eva fast-track their comeback and sell their tour documentary in the process? Or will the road destroy them?"

Girls5eva season 3 cast

Busy Philipps, Girls5eva (Image credit: Emily V. Aragones/ Netflix)

As was the case in seasons 1 and 2, Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell return to star in Girls5eva season 3. Bareilles is a Grammy-winning musician, Goldsberry is a Grammy and Tony winner who recently starred in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Pell was a long-time writer for Saturday Night Live and Philipps is a familiar face having starred in Cougar Town and White Chicks.

Girls5eva season 3 trailer

Take a look at the fun trailer for the season below.