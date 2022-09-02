God's Creatures: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything you need to know

God's Creatures is a psychological drama coming to theaters at the end of the month.

God's Creatures is an upcoming psychological drama starring Emily Watson (Too Close) and Normal People's Paul Mescal as Aileen and Brian, a mother and son harboring deep secrets.

After a long time away from his hometown— a small, unnamed Irish fishing village— Brian (Mescal) returns home to his family after spending several years working in Australia, with little to no explanation for his sudden return.

When trouble surfaces, Aileen steps in to lie and defend Brian and ends up being caught between her sense of morality and her loyalty to her son in the process.

God's Creatures

God's Creatures is set for a theatrical release on Friday, September 30 after receiving its premiere at Cannes Film Festival earlier in 2022.

What is God's Creatures about?

God's Creatures is a psychological drama that looks set to push Aileen O'Hara to her limits.

A24's official summary reads: "In a windswept fishing village, a mother is torn between protecting her beloved son and her own sense of right and wrong. A lie she tells for him rips apart their family and close-knit community in this tense, sweepingly emotional epic."

Who's in the God's Creatures cast?

Normal People star Paul Mescal is on-hand as Brian, Aileen's returning son. (Image credit: Euan Cherry/Getty)

Emily Watson and Paul Mescal have top billing in the movie as Aileen and her son, Brian.

At Cannes, Emily Watson told Deadline (opens in new tab)what she thought very highly of the script. "I'd read the script before I'd spoken to them or met [the directors] and it was instantly, this is wonderful, this is an amazing script, this is a very beautiful piece of poetic writing, but it's also very, very authentically and truthfully rooted in a place", she said.

Declan Conlon (The Spectacular) features as Aileen's husband, Con, with Lalor Roddy (Silent Witness) playing her brother-in-law, Paddy, and Toni O'Rourke (Calm with Horses) as her daughter, Erin.

Aisling Franciosi (The Fall, The Nightingale) also stars as Sarah, one of Brian's former girlfriends.

Who's directing God's Creatures?

Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer have teamed up to co-direct God's Creatures. The screenplay was written by Shane Crowley.

God's Creatures trailer

The first trailer for Gods'Creatures was released in mid-August, and it's thick with tension.

"It seems like the whole world's turned upside down". Those are the final words of Aileen O'Hara in this affecting teaser for what's to come. Though she's initially delighted to see her son returning home, things soon start to unravel as a claim is made against Brian... how far will Aileen go to protect him? And will she find out what's really gone on?

