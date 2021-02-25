How to Keep a Healthy Weight with Michael Mosley — Start date, concept and everything you need to know

How to Keep a Healthy Weight with Michael Mosley is heading to Channel 4 this week, where the TV journalist and former doctor will return to reunite five volunteers, whose health he helped transform in Lose a Stone in 21 Days with Michael Mosley.

In the series, he'll be busting common myths and misconceptions around calories and healthy weight management, and providing practical advice to help people maintain a healthy weight.

Here's everything you need to know...

When is How to Keep a Healthy Weight with Michael Mosley on Channel 4?

How to Keep a Healthy Weight with Michael Mosley airs on Channel 4 on Thursday February 25 at 8pm. It will also be available on demand via All4.

What will we see in How to Keep a Healthy Weight with Michael Mosley?

Using cutting-edge tests and technology, How to Keep a Healthy Weight with Michael Mosley will reveal the calories the volunteers actually need day to day could be different to the NHS's recommended amounts. In addition to this, the show investigates whether weight loss inevitably leads to putting weight back on again, and whether exercise is actually as helpful as we think it is. Michael also offers bespoke advice to each volunteer and their individual needs.

Who is Michael Mosley?

Michael is a British television journalist, producer, presenter, and former doctor. He has worked for the BBC since 1985 and has regularly appeared on The One Show. He's also written a number of books, including The Fast 800. He studied medicine in London but works in the entertainment industry using his professional knowledge.

