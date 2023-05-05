How to watch Farmer Wants a Wife Australia season 13 online: stream the dating show

One of the most successful dating shows around the world is The Farmer Wants a Wife, with 31 regional spin-offs of the original British show having been made since its 2001 debut, and the Australian variant is particularly long-running with season 13 starting back in April.

With only a few episodes left until the season's Monday, May 8 finale, fans around the world have been clamoring to tune into the show and see which of the potential wives contestants Andrew, Brad, Brenton, David and Matt pick.

If that's you, here's how to watch The Farmer Wants a Wife Australia season 13 from around the world.

How to watch The Farmer Wants a Wife Australia season 13 in Australia

In Australia, you don't actually need to pay to watch the local version of The Farmer Wants a Wife at all.

That's because the show is airing on Seven Network, which you can watch on your TV. If you want to catch up on already-aired episodes, you can use free streaming service 7plus to do just that.

How to watch the The Farmer Wants a Wife Australia season 13 online everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Farmer Wants a Wife Australia season 13, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your major sporting events like The Farmer Wants a Wife Australia season 13 or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to watch The Farmer Wants a Wife Australia season 13 in the US

If you're in the US, while some past seasons of The Farmer Wants a Wife Australia are available to stream on Hulu, season 13 isn't available yet.

How to watch The Farmer Wants a Wife Australia season 13 in the UK

As in the US, there's no way to watch The Farmer Wants a Wife Australia season 13 live, though some past seasons are on Channel 4.