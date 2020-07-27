How to watch LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers — the NBA is back!

LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard are back and in the bubble for an abbreviated NBA season in Orlando.

The best basketball players in the world are finally ready to tip off for the first time since they suspended play on March 11. It is time for the NBA Restart, and two of the biggest and best teams in the Western Conference are playing as part of a doubleheader to welcome fans back.

If you want to be a part of these games even though no fans are allowed in the stands, you'll have a bunch of options to see the game, including a free trial of Hulu with Live TV. Here is how to watch the LA Clippers vs LA Lakers live stream online.

When does the NBA return with Clippers at Lakers?

Clippers vs. Lakers is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern this Thursday, July 30, from ESPN Wide World of Sports Arena in Los Angeles. This game is part of the doubleheader to celebrate the first day of the NBA Restart to the 2020 regular season.

Clippers vs. Lakers will be broadcast on TNT in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the U.K.

Clippers vs. Lakers — Game Preview

The LA Clippers (44-20) are in a great position to threaten for the title as the NBA season restarts, but the biggest challenge they face is the team with which they share a city and home arena. The Clippers are only a handful of games behind the Lakers, and they are 2-1 against them so far in the 2019-2020 season.

These aren’t your father’s Clippers, as the team is packed with top stars, depth and consistency. They also have loads of playoff experience, including star forward Kawhi Leonard who has won titles with both the Spurs and Raptors. Best of all, they have Angel Delgado coming off the bench, doing his family name proud!

The LA Lakers (49-14) are a much more complete team than the 2018-2019 team LeBron joined, and it shows on the court and in the standings. The Lakers are tops in the Western Conference, and second only to the Milwaukee Bucks in the entire NBA standings. The team has excelled in defense, ranking third in the NBA is points against.

LeBron James has done well, but the big change for the Lakers has been Anthony Davis arrival. That’s meant James hasn’t needed to do it all on his own, as Davis leads the team in points, rebounds, steals and blocks. With a likely playoffs matchup coming with the Clippers, the Lakers will want to use this game to pull even with their stadium-mates in head to head record with a win in the NBA Restart.

Where can I watch Clippers vs. Lakers live stream online in the U.S.?

You can see both games of the NBA season restart doubleheader including Clippers vs. Lakers on TNT using any of the four largest live TV streaming services in the U.S. Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials, while Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price. Take a look at your options and see if there is one that is right for you.

TNT will also broadcast another game as part of this NBA restart doubleheader on July 30. Sign up and stay on the live stream to watch the Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

Clippers vs. Lakers NBA game on Hulu: Yes, with TNT.

Hulu with Live TV includes sports networks along with a huge back catalog of shows. TNT is on Hulu, which means you can watch the Clippers vs. Lakers NBA Restart game on Hulu.

Sling TV

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

Clippers vs. Lakers NBA game on Sling TV: Yes, with TNT.

Sling TV is the more economical way to get top channels like TNT. It costs about half the price of other services and still gets you the NBA Restart doubleheader games including Clippers vs. Lakers.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $55 a month after a free trial

Clippers vs. Lakers NBA game on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with TNT.

AT&T TV Now has a long list of channels in their lineup. The Plus Plan has TNT so you can watch the Clippers vs. Lakers NBA Restart game with AT&T TV Now.

YouTube TV

The cost: $65 a month after a free trial

Clippers vs. Lakers NBA game on YouTube TV: Yes, with TNT.

YouTube TV is one of the easiest streaming services to understand, with a single plan, a ton of channels — including TNT for Clippers vs. Lakers NBA Restart game.

Where can I watch Clippers vs. Lakers live stream online in the U.K.?

NBA games are broadcast for fans in the U.K. on Sky Sports. If you don’t have a pay TV package that includes Sky Sports channels, you can buy a Sky Sports Pass to watch games live stream online. To watch the LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers game online in the U.K., you can get either a Sky Sports 1-Day Pass for £10 for a day or a Sky Sports monthly pass that includes a NOW TV Boost from £34 a month.

The Sky Sports Pass is available without a contract. Sky Sports Pass with NOW TV is available on Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, EE TV, YouView, Smart TVs from Samsung and LG, iOS, Android and web browsers.

Sky Sports Pass

The cost: £10 a day or £34 a month

Clippers vs. Lakers on Sky Sports Pass: Yes, on the Sky Sports Arena feed.