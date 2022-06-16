How to watch the 2022 NBA Finals
By Terrell Smith published
It all boils down to the Warrior and the Celtics.
In a playoff season that saw some mind-blowing games from the league's biggest stars, it all comes down to an NBA Finals series with the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics.
The series has certainly been an entertaining one to watch, as the Warriors seek to win their first championship post-Kevin Durant. Steph Curry in particular has been playing like he's on a mission to also claim his first Finals MVP.
On the other hand, the Celtics have an opportunity to pass the Lakers as the franchise with the most championship titles. Boston may not have been Vegas favorites at the beginning of the season, but they have proven they belong in The Finals.
So who will claim the title? And whose star will shine brightest?
In a Game 6 where Boston is on the brink of elimination with Golden State a game away from the title, you'll want to make sure you tune in.
Here's everything you need to know going into the 2022 NBA Finals.
How to watch the 2022 NBA Finals on TV
The 2022 NBA Finals games will air live on ABC. Those who have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television can view the games on live streaming platforms such as Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV and YouTube TV. (Sling users can also view Finals games on ESPN 3.)
NBA fans in the UK will have the ability to watch the playoffs using Sky Sports or NOW TV (opens in new tab).
2022 NBA Finals schedule
2022 NBA Finals game on Thursday, June 16
- Game 6: Golden State vs. Boston at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on ABC (Friday, June 17, at 2 am UK)
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.