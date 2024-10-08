Hysteria!: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the pop-horror series

In the 1980s, parent groups led an attack against heavy metal bands that, they believed, were led by Satan worshippers whose lyrics were certain to taint the youth culture in America. The new Peacock pop-horror series Hysteria! features a struggling high school band that tries to take advantage of the situation, only to find themselves stuck in the middle of a series of supernatural events.

Hysteria! joins the James Wan and Ian McCulloch thriller Teacup as part of the streamer's spooky season content.

Here's everything we know about Hysteria!

All eight-hour-long episodes arrive on October 18 on Peacock.

Hysteria! is a Peacock original series, which means you need a subscription to be able to watch. You might have Peacock as part of your existing cable package, or you can subscribe to the streaming service directly.

Hysteria! premise

Here's the official synopsis of Hysteria! from Peacock: "When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the 'Satanic Panic' of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town's sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings and reported 'supernatural activity' triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them."

Here's a note from executive producers and series writers Matthew Scott Kane and David A. Goodman about what fans can expect in Hysteria!:

"'What are those kids up to? Whatever it is, it can’t be good.' That fear haunts every generation. Children of the Atomic Age went on to terrifying their families by turning on, tuning in and dropping out in the sixties. Those same 'free spirits' went on to vote for Reagan and called for censorship of the 'obscene' and 'satanic' heavy metal bands their own kids worshiped. Now, those kids are adults who rail against pronouns, TikTok, and a movie about Barbie. The cycle doesn’t end. And it’s hard to escape the feeling that someone, or something, is sitting by watching it all, and laughing.

"Hysteria! is about both sides of that generational fear. It’s about the thrills of being young, rebellious in spirit and aspirational at heart – and the horrors of growing up and realizing that the world you thought you knew has shifted beneath your feet.

Our hope is that parents and children (of the appropriate age, of course) can enjoy the chills, the laughs, the music, and the heart of Hysteria! together. Growing up is scary. So is parenting."

Hysteria! cast

Julie Bowen (Modern Family) headlines a talented cast that includes Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), Emjay Anthony (Chef), Chiara Aurelia (Luckiest Girl Alive), Kezii Curtis (Dolemite is My Name) and Nikki Hahn (Adventures in Babysitting).

Recurring guest stars include Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead), Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead), Nolan North (Rick and Morty), Elijah Richardson (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Milly Shapiro (Hereditary), Allison Scagliotti (Warehouse 13) and Jessica Treska (Sharp Objects).

Hysteria! trailer

Want to learn more about Hysteria!? Take a look at the trailer below.