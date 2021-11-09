'I Literally Just Told You' — everything we know about Jimmy Carr's new C4 quiz show

Jimmy Carr's new quiz show, I Literally Just Told You, will see him testing our powers of recall in a game where absolutely anything could be a question!

Created by former Blue Peter and BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Richard Bacon, each episode of the six-part series will see four contestants trying to remember things that have just happened before their very eyes.

Here's everything we know about the new quiz show...

Channel 4 have hinted this new quiz show will be on our screens before Christmas, but when they confirm an official broadcast date, we'll be sure to let you know.

How does 'I Literally Just Told You' work?

A Channel 4 synopsis explains...

"Jimmy Carr presents a brand new gameshow with a unique twist. To win the money the contestants have to answer questions that have been written LIVE as the show is being filmed. These questions test the contestants memory and are written by a team including The Sky At Night's Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock. These questions can be about absolutely anything that happens during the show, from a celebrity cameo to an off the cuff joke or even something one of the contestants has shared about themselves.

"The four players will be competing for a cash prize of up to £25,000. To win the money they must use their general knowledge skills to bank cash before using their powers of recall to beat their opponents in the memory rounds.

"In the nerve-wracking final showdown, the two players left standing go head-to-head answering questions they have chosen for their opponents about what's just happened in the show. Whoever can remember the most wins the jackpot."

What does Jimmy Carr say about 'I Literally Just Told You'?

“I Literally Just Told You is the best pitch for a TV show I’ve ever heard," said the stand-up comedian. "All the best ideas sound crazy when you first hear them, but I genuinely believe this idea will stay crazy for years. And most importantly, I like the title, which makes it sound like I’m properly annoyed with you just for asking me what it’s called.“

Richard Bacon came up with the idea for the show (Image credit: Getty)

Who came up with the idea for 'I Literally Just Told You'?

This is the latest format from creator Richard Bacon, who executive produces the series alongside Adam Hutchinson for Expectation. It’s Bacon’s third format to go to series this year following This is MY House (BBC1) and The Hustler (ABC).

Host Jimmy Carr, who is good friends with Bacon, says his pal came up with the idea after attending a lecture by Brian Cox and pondering how much of what the physicist said would be remembered by the audience afterwards.

“I Literally Just Told You just feels like a natural Channel 4 show," says Richard Bacon. "They are a perfect fit for this, and it’s irreverent nature takes me back to my Big Breakfast days. I had this hunch that most people’s short-term memory is so bad you could just give contestants AND the audience all the answers in a game show, and they’d still get most of them wrong. It’s great to have Jimmy Carr as the host, who will bring his trademark wit and flair to the show and I can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

Is there a trailer for 'I Literally Just Told You'?

There is no trailer for this one at the moment, but we'll sure to post it online as soon as it lands.