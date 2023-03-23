Jason and Clara: In Memory of Maudie — release date and all about the emotional documentary

Jason and Clara: In Memory of Maudie will be an emotional and upsetting watch on ITV1.

Jason and Clara: In Memory of Maudie comes to ITV1 and will be a very emotional and likely upsetting watch. But actor Jason Watkins, famous for shows such as The Catch, Des, The Crown and McDonald and Dodds, feels this very personal show was important to take part in.

Jason and wife Clara Francis have suffered every parent’s worst nightmare. In the early hours of New Year’s Day 2011, their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Maude died suddenly from sepsis, leaving them facing a lifetime of loss and grief.

They'll tell their harrowing story for the first time as cameras follow their emotional house move from the flat where Maude was born and died.

"It’s still difficult to talk about. But as we’re about to move house the time feels right, although neither are easy," says Jason Watkins, who also has Bessie, 15, Gilbert, ten, and two sons from his first marriage. "I do think, ‘are we doing the right thing?’ But by sharing it, it sort of unburdens me and says, ‘she existed’."

Here's what to expect in Jason and Clara: In Memory of Maudie on ITV1...

Jason and Clara: In Memory of Maudie is a one-off documentary and will be shown on ITV1 on Thursday, March 30 at 9 pm.

Jason Watkins on his story in Jason and Clara: In Memory of Maudie

In Jason and Clara: In Memory of Maudie, Jason Watkins reveals that at the end of 2010 Maude had what seemed like a simple chest infection. After being assessed at A&E she was sent home with antibiotics.

But by New Year’s Eve, her condition had worsened and Jason and Clara rushed back to the hospital, only for Maude to be discharged for a second time with what doctors suspected was croup.

"In the morning Bessie, who was three-and-a-half at the time, came in and said, ‘I can’t wake Maud’," recalls Jason. "I saw her in the cot and there was a trickle of blood that had dried in her mouth, so I knew she’d died straight away. It felt like we’d been smashed around in a storm."

Just a few months after losing Maude, Jason faced the trauma of an inquest into his daughter’s death, and in the powerful documentary, he returns to the coroner’s court, as well as the mortuary where Maude was taken after she’d died. Yet the inquest didn’t give the couple the answers he or Clara so desperately needed.

"We wanted to know why it happened and whether there was a mistake, but we didn’t get a resolution through the inquest," says Jason. "It was only in the years after Maud died that I learned she’d been the victim of sepsis. At the time I hadn’t even heard of it. But that realization has set us on a mission to raise awareness of this silent killer.

"‘I feel that if I somehow crack it, so that no more children die and that I fully understand the condition, then Maude will walk back into the room. And that’s irrational but it will never stop."

The heart-rending film follows Jason as he meets Professor Akash Deep, who runs a ground-breaking training program teaching doctors and nurses how to spot sepsis, and also opens up to two other fathers who have lost their daughters to the silent killer.

"Maybe I’ve bottled up my grief and maybe that’s a typical male response," says Jason. "Talking about the death of a loved one is so hard and complex, but opening up and talking about bereavement is a vital part of the grieving process."

Meanwhile, Jason hopes that sharing Maude’s story will in some way break the taboo of child loss and help other bereaved parents. "It’s over ten years but we’re still dealing with our grief," he says.

"The pattern of grief is irregular. You can have days where you feel okay and then you’ll have one catastrophic day where you don’t think you can continue any longer. But Maude’s loss can save lives. Sharing our story means we can also offer hope for other parents who’ve lost children. That’s what I want Maude’s memory to do."

Clara Francis on her story revealed in Jason and Clara: In Memory of Maudie

After Maude’s death, the first person Clara Francis called was her childhood friend, Emma. In the fog of grief, Clara couldn’t face packing away Maude’s treasured items, so Emma stored them in her attic. But in the documentary, cameras follow Clara and Jason as they finally feel ready to go through Maude’s possessions in preparation for their house move.

"As time has gone on Maude’s things have taken this significance and I feel compelled to go through them," says Clara. "I could be very healing it could be traumatic, I just don’t know."

In the end the experience is overwhelming, and Clara breaks down at the sight of Maude’s tiny shoes. "How can you go to sleep one night, to have a child who has got a cold or croup, and then wake up the next morning and your child is dead?" she says.

"Even after 11 years, it’s still sort of shocking. But this film is about breaking down the taboo of child loss. It’s so grim and unspeakable, people don’t know what to say or how to act around you. I think it’s that very British thing of not being very good or knowing how to deal with death. But also I want to talk about Maudie so people will know she was here. She was a really joyful child and I just feel so sad that I’ll never see her grow up."

As part of their grieving process, Jason and Clara have been involved with a support group for bereaved parents and Clara is now trained to run sessions there. But as the day of the house move approaches, she’s nervous about how she’ll feel.

"I had Maude at home, so this is where she was born and also where she died," Clara says. "I have no idea what it’s going to be like to not live in the place where she lived. I wonder, will it feel like we’ve moved on and left her behind? But Maude is with me and there’s no reason that she wouldn’t be wherever we are as a family."

Important information and the facts on sepsis

* Sepsis is a condition where the body’s immune system overreacts to an infection, causing it to go into overdrive and attack the body’s tissues and organs.

* According to The UK Sepsis Trust (opens in new tab), which Jason and Clara are ambassadors for, it’s estimated that, in the UK, 48,000 people lose their lives to sepsis-related illnesses each year.

* The symptoms can be hard to spot. If you think you, your child, or someone you look after has symptoms of sepsis, call 999 or go to A&E. Trust your instincts.

* A child may have sepsis if they have any of these six symptoms...

1 Are breathing very fast

2 Have a fit or convulsion

3 Look mottled, bluish or very pale

4 Have a rash, which doesn’t fade when you press it or roll a glass over it

5 Are very lethargic or difficult to wake

6 Feel abnormally cold to the touch

* Any baby or child under 5 years old who is not feeding, vomiting repeatedly or hasn’t had a wee or wet nappy for 12 hours, might have sepsis.

For more information, visit...

The UK Sepsis Trust at sepsistrust.org

The NHS website on sepsis

Is there a trailer Jason and Clara: In Memory of Maudie

