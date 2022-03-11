Jeremy Kyle: Death On Daytime — everything we know about the new documentary
By Nicholas Cannon published
Jeremy Kyle: Death On Daytime lifts the lid on the terrible events that let to the cancellation of The Jeremy Kyle Show.
Jeremy Kyle: Death On Daytime on Channel 4 reveals the shocking events that led to the demise of a hit TV series.
For 14 years The Jeremy Kyle Show dominated daytime television as its opinionated host Jeremy Kyle delved into the personal dilemmas and relationship troubles of members of the public to see if they could be resolved on-screen by getting estranged family members and pals to settle their differences in the studio. Situations could often get fraught.
Then in 2019 the show was canceled after one guest Steve Dymond took his own life following his appearance on the programme.
Here's all you need to know about Channel 4's two-part documentary Jeremy Kyle: Death On Daytime...
Jeremy Kyle: Death On Daytime release date
Jeremy Kyle: Death On Daytime will be shown over two nights on Channel 4 starting on Sunday, March 13 at 9pm, with the final part arriving on Channel 4 the following day Monday, March 14 at 9pm.
The episodes will then become available on streaming service All4.
What Jeremy Kyle: Death On Daytime will cover
Jeremy Kyle: Death On Daytime will show how ITV's hit series The Jeremy Kyle Show dominated daytime TV since it began in 2005. Then in 2019 the show was dramatically canceled after guest Steve Dymond took his own life following an appearance on the program.
Steve, 63, had gone on the show in a bid to prove to his fiancée that he hadn’t been cheating on her. But he was booed and jeered after failing a 'love-cheat lie detector test'. Then he was found dead at his home in Portsmouth seven days later.
Now, in this two-part Channel 4 series, the makers say: "Show-guests, their loved ones, and production team whistleblowers tell the shocking inside story of how after 14 years ruling Daytime TV, The Jeremy Kyle Show ended up being canceled and disgraced following the death of a participant."
Is there a trailer for Jeremy Kyle: Death On Daytime?
Channel 4 hasn't released a trailer for Jeremy Kyle: Death On Daytime.
I'm a huge fan of television so I really have found the perfect job, as I've been writing about TV shows, films and interviewing major television, film and sports stars for over 25 years. I'm currently TV Content Director on What's On TV, TV Times, TV and Satellite Week magazines plus Whattowatch.com. I previously worked on Woman and Woman's Own in the 1990s.
