Jeremy Kyle: Death On Daytime — everything we know about the new documentary

Jeremy Kyle: Death On Daytime on Channel 4 reveals the shocking events that led to the demise of a hit TV series.

For 14 years The Jeremy Kyle Show dominated daytime television as its opinionated host Jeremy Kyle delved into the personal dilemmas and relationship troubles of members of the public to see if they could be resolved on-screen by getting estranged family members and pals to settle their differences in the studio. Situations could often get fraught.

Then in 2019 the show was canceled after one guest Steve Dymond took his own life following his appearance on the programme.

Here's all you need to know about Channel 4's two-part documentary Jeremy Kyle: Death On Daytime...

Jeremy Kyle: Death On Daytime will be shown over two nights on Channel 4 starting on Sunday, March 13 at 9pm, with the final part arriving on Channel 4 the following day Monday, March 14 at 9pm.

The episodes will then become available on streaming service All4.

What Jeremy Kyle: Death On Daytime will cover

Steve, 63, had gone on the show in a bid to prove to his fiancée that he hadn't been cheating on her. But he was booed and jeered after failing a 'love-cheat lie detector test'. Then he was found dead at his home in Portsmouth seven days later.

Steve, 63, had gone on the show in a bid to prove to his fiancée that he hadn’t been cheating on her. But he was booed and jeered after failing a 'love-cheat lie detector test'. Then he was found dead at his home in Portsmouth seven days later.

Now, in this two-part Channel 4 series, the makers say: "Show-guests, their loved ones, and production team whistleblowers tell the shocking inside story of how after 14 years ruling Daytime TV, The Jeremy Kyle Show ended up being canceled and disgraced following the death of a participant."

Is there a trailer for Jeremy Kyle: Death On Daytime?

Channel 4 hasn't released a trailer for Jeremy Kyle: Death On Daytime.

