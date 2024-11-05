Junior Taskmaster: release date, hosts, tasks and everything we know

Since launching a decade ago, Taskmaster has achieved cult status. And now the comedy panel show — that sees well-known comedians compete in wacky tasks set by resident Taskmaster Greg Davies and his assistant Alex Horne — is inviting a bunch of enthusiastic youngsters to join in the fun in Channel 4 spin-off, Junior Taskmaster.

Here's the quickfire lowdown on your new favourite series. Your time starts now...

Junior Taskmaster will be released on Friday, 8 November, at 8 pm on Channel 4 in the UK and on Saturday, 9 November, on YouTube in the rest of the world*. (*excluding some territories).

Rose and Mike are ready for the pint-sized players to cause chaos! (Image credit: Channel 4)

Will Greg Davies and 'Little' Alex Horne be hosting?

Nope! Taking their seats in those trademark red thrones this time round are comedian Rose Matafeo, as this show's titular "Taskmaster", with fellow funny person Mike Wozniak acting as her assistant as 25 young contestants, aged between nine and 11 — five each in the first five episodes —compete in a string of typically madcap challenges to become Junior Taskmaster Champion.

"I think children's TV is often more entertaining than adults’ TV; I love my comedy pals but I’d much rather host a show with children than any of the comedians who've been on Taskmaster," admits ex-contestant Rose, with Mike suggesting the two versions have more in common than people think.

"The comedians on the main show are all just trying to tap into that chaotic, creative child brain that isn’t restrained by what’s been imposed on them in adulthood. I’m certain those who say ‘never work with animals or children’ just want to keep it a secret because it’s lots of fun!"

For the first task, the youngsters must see how many objects they can get into Mike's very tall hat! (Image credit: Channel 4)

How are the points awarded?

The tasks themselves are pre-recorded in advance at the infamous Taskmaster house. Back in the studio, Rose then judges the completed tasks and awards points based on how the kids have performed.

"Seeing the excitement in these kids as they watch themselves back for the first time was amazing and the most childlike I’ve ever felt," she says. "Ranking the children from one to five for each task wasn’t fun, though, but they were incredibly resilient. I think I took it way worse than they did!"

And how is the ultimate Junior Taskmaster decided?

The two highest-scoring contestants from each of the five heats will then be seeded into a pair of semi-final episodes, from which the five highest-scoring contestants will qualify to compete in grand final, to determine who will be crowned Junior Taskmaster.

Greg Davies and Alex Horne have given Rose and Mike some handy tips - just not about working with children! (Image credit: Channel 4)

Do OG hosts Greg and Dave have any involvement at all in Junior Taskmaster?

Not in the show itself. But hosting the spin-off of such a well-loved show is a mammoth mission that Rose and Mike have chosen to accept, so Greg and Alex have given the pair some advice.

"Alex was very helpful and supportive, while Greg told me not to muck it up," jokes Mike, who won the very first incarnation of The Taskmaster at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2010. "But I reckon Rose and I have a much tougher nemesis in these kids than a bunch of comics and entertainers!"

Junior Taskmaster: Is there an official trailer?

Judging by this little snippet below, the youngster are getting up to all kinds of mischief on Junior Taskmaster. At one point Mike can be heard saying: "Yes, we have lost control of the children". Yikes!

Junior Taskmaster | Trailer | Starts Friday 8th November - YouTube Watch On

Junior Taskmaster starts on Friday 8 November at 8pm on Channel 4.