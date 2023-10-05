Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas — release date, cast of the Lifetime holiday movie

One of the big reasons holiday movies are so magical stems from being able to find creative ways to bring fun groupings of celebrities together, and Lifetime's new movie does exactly that. In Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas, five legendary actresses who starred in huge 1980s hits come together for a festive adventure. The movie is part of the network's It's a Wonderful Lifetime 2023 lineup.

Donna Mills, Nicollette Sheridan, Linda Gray, Loni Anderson and Morgan Fairchild play soap stars filming their final Christmas episode and drama ensues.

Read on to learn more about Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas.

There's no release date for Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas just yet. Lifetime will be making an announcement about their It's a Wonderful Lifetime lineup soon, so once premiere information is available, we'll have it for you right here.

Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas plot

If you're wondering how this holiday magic will come together, take a look at the synopsis of Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas from Lifetime:

"In Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas, five glamorous soap opera actresses reunite to share the spotlight to shoot the final Christmas episode of their long-running soap opera. The producer, Alex (Travis Burns) and director Nell (Taylor Ann Thompson), who happen to be old college friends, do their best to keep things on the rails but as the ladies come together, old rivalries resurface that threaten to tear the whole production apart. With the show nearly canceled before it even begins due to the ladies’ famous diva behavior, they reluctantly agree to set aside their differences and past secrets to 'act' as if they all still love each other. When old sparks reignite between Alex and Nell, the ladies become eager to play cupid and conspire to bring the couple together. Along the way, the divas also discover that the love between them all is still very strong too."

Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas cast

While we don't know the characters in Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas just yet, we do know about the incredibly talented cast of 1980s icons bringing the movie to life. Back in the day, you couldn't go anywhere without seeing one of them on a billboard, in a commercial or on the cover of a magazine thanks to their roles in some of the biggest hits of the decade.

Both Donna Mills and Nicollette Sheridan starred in Knots Landing together, and as a bonus treat Mills' daughter Chloe will appear in the movie while cast members Travis Burns and Taylor Ann Thompson will be making their TV debuts.

Here's the full cast of Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas:

Loni Anderson (WKRP in Cincinnati, The Love Boat)

Morgan Fairchild (Falcon Crest,, Days of our Lives)

Linda Gray (Dallas, Dallas (2012))

Donna Mills (Knots Landing, General Hospital)

Nicollette Sheridan (Knots Landing, Desperate Housewives)

Travis Burns

Taylor Ann Thompson

Christopher Atkins (The Blue Lagoon)

Patrika Darbo (Days of our Lives)

Alec Mapa (You Don't Mess with the Zohan)

Chloe Mills (Aftermath)

Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas trailer

There's no trailer for Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas but as soon as it's available, we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas

Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas is a Lifetime original movie. You can watch Lifetime through a cable TV subscription or you can access the channel through TV streaming services such as Philo, Frndly or SlingTV. There is also the Lifetime Movie Club for $4.99/month which offers unlimited access to hundreds of new and classic Lifetime movies.