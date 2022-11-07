Love, Lizzo: release date and everything we know about the star’s documentary

In some good news for Lizzo fans, the star is headed to the small screen in a documentary titled Love, Lizzo.

Music sensation Lizzo hardly needs an introduction. The three-time Grammy winner has spent weeks at the top of the Billboard charts and has been heard on radio stations around the world. Now following the recent success of her Emmy-winning Prime Video show, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, the musician heads to HBO Max where she details her rise to superstardom.

Here’s everything we know about Love, Lizzo.

Love, Lizzo premieres on Thursday, November 24 on HBO Max in the US.

We’re still waiting to hear an official word on a Love, Lizzo UK release date. Once we receive that information, we’ll place it here.

Love, Lizzo premise

Lizzo playing the flute (Image credit: Bryan Bedder / Stringer / Getty Images)

HBO Max describes the official premise of the documentary as the following:

"Love, Lizzo follows the journey of Lizzo, a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by being herself. The documentary shares the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom."

Love, Lizzo trailer

There currently isn’t a trailer for the documentary. However, since it’s set to start streaming in just a few weeks, we assume one will become available soon. Once it does, we’ll place it here.

Who is Lizzo?

For those that have somehow never heard of Lizzo, real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson, she is a Grammy and Emmy-winning musician. Although she’s been around the music industry dating back to roughly 2011, she scored her first Billboard hit in 2019 with the song "Truth Hurts." Since then, she’s put out several other hit songs including "Juice," "Tempo" and the recent hit, "About Damn Time."

Earlier this year, she received an Emmy for her first stint in hosting a reality show with her series Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The show followed her as she searched for backup dancers to join her on her tour.

Love, Lizzo director

Love, Lizzo was directed by Doug Pray. This is not Pray’s first venture into the documentary space covering those famous in the music industry. He previously earned a Grammy as an executive producer for The Defiant Ones, a film that focuses on the partnership between music exec Jimmy Iovine and rapper Dr. Dre.