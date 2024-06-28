Love Me season 1: release date, episodes, cast, trailer and everything we know

Love Me sees loving husband and father Glen Mathieson celebrate his 40th wedding anniversary with his wife, Christine, and their adult children, Clara and Aaron. However, they are all unaware that it’s their last time together as a family.

That night, Christine passes away, leaving Glen, Clara and Aaron reeling. Then, when they’re least expecting it, Cupid’s arrow strikes each member of the grieving family in different ways.

Here’s our guide to Love Me season 1…

Six-parter Love Me is based on Swedish drama Älska mig and previously aired on Acorn TV.

It debuts on W at 9pm on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. It will then air weekly at the same time. The series is also available as a boxset on UKTV Play.

Love Me cast — who’s who in season 1

Glen Mathieson — Hugo Weaving

Love Me stars British-born, Australian-raised actor Hugo Weaving as 60-something former solicitor Glen Mathieson. He’s been married to Christine for 40 years and her carer for two years, when she passes away, leaving Glen grappling with grief.

After the funeral, in a state of shock and encouraged by his daughter, Glen decides to pack his things and go on a non-refundable holiday that he had booked as a surprise for their ruby anniversary, where he meets free-spirited singleton Anita.

“Glen’s a nice man and was dutiful in caring for Christine, but there’s also a sense in which her death brings grief and possibly liberation,” explains Hugo. “When he then meets Anita, who’s genuinely lovely, and falls in love with her, you’ve got a great conflict in the character.”

Hugo’s credits include cult classics The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and V for Vendetta, as well as Hollywood franchises The Matrix and the Lord of the Rings. His TV credits include Patrick Melrose, Bordertown and The Dirtwater Dynasty.

Getting to know you. Glen and Anita take a leap into the unknown. (Image credit: DCD Rights)

Clara Mathieson — Bojana Novakovic

Bojana Novakovic plays Glen and Chritine’s 30-something eldest child Clara, a successful Melbourne anaesthetist who has sworn off men after a string of dating disasters… Something which caused a major argument with her mother on the evening of her death. But Clara has a change of heart when she makes the acquaintance of her professionally handsome neighbour, Peter.

“Clara is verging on 40, she is self-deprecating, she’s viciously good at her job and successful,” says Serbian-Australian actor Bojana, 42. “But she is absolutely incompetent at intimacy, and this guy has come along and he is everything she could ever want but she just tries to move away. So the series is her journey from fear and using her humour to put up a wall, to actually being challenged through love and falling in love.”

Bojana’s credits include the US version of Shameless, police procedural Instinct and films I, Tonya and Birds of Prey.

Bojana Novakovic as Clara. (Image credit: DCD Rights)

Aaron Mathieson — William Lodder

Meanwhile, Clara’s younger brother, law student Aaron is adrift without anyone to dote on him quite like his mum did.

As he grapples with his grief, he starts to ponder who he wants to spend the rest of his life with and something happens which makes him wonder if his aspiring DJ girlfriend Ella might not be his perfect match after all.

“I think that’s something the audience will love to see, that point where he finally has that epiphany,” says rising star William, 23.

“So much of Aaron’s story is about understanding what love really means, understanding why people feel differently to him and it’s great that transformation takes place.”

William's credits include Go Karts, Wakefield and Bali 2002.

Aaron and Ella. (Image credit: DCD Rights)

Christine Mathieson — Sarah Peirse

Christine, who lost her leg in an accident that almost killed her years previously, passes away suddenly after her 40th wedding anniversary, leaving Glen heartbroken.

Smart, funny and outrageous Christine and Glen had a wonderful relationship, until the accident confined her to her bed and resulted in intolerable pain.

The former school principal’s presence is felt after her death - sometimes in the form of imaginary conversations with Glen…

Sarah’s credits include Heavenly Creatures, The Hobbit movies, Sweet Tooth, Offspring and Under the Vines.

Peter - Bob Morley

The professional model charms Clara with his passion for life, but is he too good to be true?

Modelling has provided Peter with a lifestyle filled with travel and indulgence. But after years of enjoying the attention, he’s searching for more.

Instantly attracted to Clara’s sharp tongue and defiant nature, Peter throws his whole being into their connection. However there’s something important he hasn’t told her — he has a son who he failed to show up for in childhood…

Bob’s credits include Home and Away, Neighbours, The 100 and In Limbo.

Bob Morley as Peter. (Image credit: DCD Rights)

Anita — Heather Mitchell

Fun-loving, free-spirited and socially adept, Anita makes a daily effort to squeeze the juice out of every moment. With nothing left to prove, Anita simply wants what she wants. And right now, Glen has her full attention.

Rather than battle Glen’s children for possession of their father, Anita offers the Mathiesons another possibility; a new start.

Heather’s credits include A Country Practice, Muriel’s Wedding, Da Kath and Kim Code, Ms Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries and Darby and Joan.

Anita and Glen become close very quickly. (Image credit: DCD Rights)

Ella — Shalom Brune-Franklin

A rising DJ, her fan base grows exponentially with each show, and she’s driven to pursue every opportunity.

Her boyfriend may be loyal and passionate, but these two are on two diverging paths - he’s intent on becoming a lawyer, she’s focused on making the big time with her music. Neither one of them can deny the bond they share, but will a sudden change to their circumstances prove to be something to can navigate together?

Shalom’s credits include Our Girl, Bad Mothers, Line of Duty, The Tourist and Baby Reindeer.

Ella has a bright future in her sights. (Image credit: DCD Rights)

Jesse — Mitzi Ruhlmann

Aaron’s best mate, Jesse is kind, honest and always there for Aaron. She is gifted with a profound, natural intelligence, undertaking a Master’s degree in science and neurology and really can do anything she wants with her life… Except draw the attention of the person she adores – Aaron.

Mitzi’s credits include Home and Away, The Code and Reckoning.

Will Jesse and Aaron become more than just good friends? (Image credit: DCD Rights)

Sacha — Celia Pacquola

A highly skilled nurse, Sacha has everything Clara wants - a child, a supportive partner and a beautifully chaotic home. Clara’s best friend and work mate, she always makes time for her pal, even when it causes mayhem in her own schedule. And frankly, it’s testament to their friendship that Clara actually listens to her advice. Theirs is an unconditional love where they never judge each other, and can say the things that no-one else dares.

Celia’s credits include Rosehaven, Shut Up, Offspring and Utopia.

Max — Harry Prior

Max is Peter’s son. His father has been absent for most of his life but now, fifteen years after he was born, Peter has reconciled with him and is attempting to make his son a priority. But as Peter’s head is turned by Clara, will Max pay the price twice?

Harry’s credits include The Tailings, Utopia and Deadloch.

Love Me — season 1 trailer

Love Me season 1 — episode recaps

Warning spoilers beyond this point.

Episode 1

It’s an early morning in Melbourne and Clara arrives at a café to meet her date Greg, who makes an off-putting start to their first date. After a 40-minute monologue by Greg about Greg he suggests they have a morning quickie. But Greg has mixed up his dating schedule and he thought she was someone else. This is just one in a long run of bad dating choices Clara has made...

Meanwhile, Clara’s brother Aaron is wrapped in the arms of his girlfriend Ella when he realises he’s late for an important job interview. Unable to pull himself away, he misses his bus and his chance for the perfect positions.

Across town their father Glen decides to push the boat out for his 40th wedding anniversary and surprise his wife Christine by splashing out on an all-inclusive couple’s holiday to a tropical resort with the promising title, Senior Love Romantica.

That night, the family gathers to celebrate forty years of marriage between Glen and Christine. But the smart, funny and outrageous Christine is now confined to a wheelchair after losing a leg in an accident that almost killed her and isn’t able to see the joy in life that she once did. At dinner she turns on her husband, and in the awkwardness, Clara retaliates, revealing intense bitterness between mother and daughter in the process

The siblings both make a quick escape from the dinner - Clara turns to sugar and makes a connection with her new neighbour Peter. Aaron ditches his studies to spend time with Ella. Meanwhile, Glen lies beside his wife and, just as they’re all about to settle back into their isolation, Christine passes away, before Glen gets the opportunity to give his anniversary gift.

Peter has his head turned by Clara in the opening episode of Love Me. (Image credit: DCD Rights)

Is there a Love Me Season 2?

Love Me proved such a hit at home when it premiered Down Under in December 2021 it prompted a second series in 2023, joining the ranks of Oz dramas such as Deadloch and Bad Mothers to get a UK release.

“You can’t get enough of people trying to deal with the complexities of life and family, and you can’t get enough of love!” says Hugo.

“In season two, we have a birth rather than a death, so there’s a wonderful sense of joy. There are some wonderful new characters too, who throw spokes in the wheels. I hugely enjoy playing Glen. I don’t play this for humour, but there are situations that he gets put into that can be very sweet. I like that he’s unexpectedly amusing and unexpectedly troubled by certain things and wants to be free of that.”