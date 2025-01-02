Man vs Baby on Netflix: everything we know
Rowan Atkinson is back as Trevor and he's facing something even worse than a bee... a baby!
Man vs Baby is a follow up to Man vs Bee coming up on Netflix, again starring Rowan Atkinson.
Man vs Bee saw Rowan star as Trevor Bingley, who housesat a high-tech mansion with disastrous results thanks to the pesky bee. Talking about the first series, Rowan said: "We learn he's a decent guy who clearly hasn't always made a success of everything in his life. Trevor's divorced from his wife Jess, who has a certain view of him and his reliability, while his daughter Maddy thinks he's a very sweet, good-natured man who's got a few failings — one of which is his obsessive streak. Unfortunately, the bee becomes the target of his obsession, which leads to Trevor’s progressive downfall."
Now, Trevor is facing an even greater challenge…a baby! Here’s everything we know…
Man vs Baby release date
Netflix is yet to announce a release date for Man vs Baby. But given it’s currently in production it looks like it will land in 2025. We have a best shows on Netflix guide for more series to enjoy.
Man vs Baby plot
In four new 30-minute episodes, Trevor finds himself looking after a luxurious London penthouse, with another unlikely companion he didn't ask for… a baby! If you recall how much carnage a single bee causes, imagine what a baby can achieve! Can Trevor survive the ordeal? And will he again end up in the dock? And how on earth has anyone given Trevor another house-sitting job after what happened last time?! All will be revealed…
Man vs Baby cast
Rown Atikinson stars as Trevor. More cast are expected to be announced soon.
Is there a trailer?
No, not yet.
Man vs Baby behind the scenes and more
Man vs Baby went into production in December 2024. It's been written by Will Davies and Rowan Atkinson. Chris Clark & Will Davies are the executive producers. David Kerr, who also directed Man vs Bee, is the director. Kate Fasulo is the series producer. The production company is HouseSitter Productions.
