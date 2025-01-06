Marching Powder: release date, cast, plot trailer and everything we know

Marching Powder is a movie starring Danny Dyer as a middle-aged, drug-addicted football hooligan who is facing a long stint in prison if he fails to get his life in order. The comedy-drama sees former EastEnders and Rivals star Danny reunited with The Football Factory and The Business director Nick Love and once again thrust into the world of intense rivalry, adrenaline-fuelled violence and addiction.

Danny Dyer's character Jack Jones is warned by a judge that he faces jail unless he curbs his antisocial behaviour but he struggles to resist the pull of his fellow football fans and mates. However, he faces losing his family as well as his freedom if he can’t put his past behind him.

Here’s everything you need to know about the film Marching Powder…

Marching Powder has a cinema release date in the UK on Friday, March 7, 2025. It will no doubt arrive on a streaming channel such as Netflix or Prime Video later on, and once this is announced we will add here so do check back. Also for a US launch date.

Is there a Marching Powder trailer?

Yes there's now a Marching Powder trailer and you can watch it below. But be warned, it’s definitely X-rated. The trailer shows Danny Dyer's Jack in court being told to change his ways or face time behind bars. But the lure of drugs and violence seems to be enough for him to risk losing everything. Be warned there's some explicit language used, but do take a look below if you like the sound of this movie...

MARCHING POWDER | Official Trailer. Only in Cinemas March 7. - YouTube Watch On

Marching Powder plot

Marching Powder is set in the world of the 2004 cult classic movie The Football Factory, and be warned there's pretty strong language used throughout. The story follows Jack Jones as he indulges in drug-taking and football-related violence on a regular basis. He feels increasingly irrelevant in today’s society and turns to antisocial behavior to make his mark on the world. Then, Jack is arrested after some outrageous match-day exploits and is told he has six weeks to either fix up or face jail. Jack tries to get his life back on track while juggling his marriage, son, mates, a father-in-law who wants to kill him and his unhinged brother-in-law. But soon his world begins to spiral out of control. Can he overcome his inner demons or is he destined to go to prison?

Can Danny Dyer's Jack Jones clean up his act in Marching Powder. (Image credit: Redrums Films & Altitude Media Group)

Marching Powder cast — Danny Dyer as Jack Jones

Danny Dyer plays middle-aged football thug Jack Jones in Marching Powder. Danny starred as Mick Carter in the British soap EastEnders from 2013 to 2023, and in 2024 he starred in the Disney Plus adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s Rivals, playing tech magnate Freddie Jones.

Danny played football hooligan Tommy Johnson in the 2004 film The Football Factory and other hit movies such as The Business, Severance and Goodbye Charlie Bright. He has starred in recent Sky comedy Mr Bigstuff, BBC Two's Henpocalypse!, Heat, The Hooligan Factory, Plebs and Skins. He's also presented many documentary series.

Danny Dyer as Jack Jones in Marching Powder. (Image credit: Redrums Films & Altitude Media Group)

Who else is starring?

Marching Powder also features Defiance star Stephanie Leonidas who plays Jack’s wife, Dani, Callum Macnab, Bailey Patrick, Lex Shrapnel, Janet Kumah and Geoff Bell. Also look out for Danny's 11-year-old son Arty Dyer,

Behind the scenes and more on Marching Powder

Marching Powder was written by its director Nick Love (The Business, The Sweeney, The Football Factory, The Firm, TV’s Bulletproof). It's produced by Chris Clark, Will Clarke, Redrums Films and Altitude Media Group.