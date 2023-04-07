Martha Cooks season 2: next episode, cast, everything we know about the Roku series

From cooking to home decor, Martha Stewart has created a name for herself over the years. Now she brings fans more recipe ideas with Martha Cooks season 2 on the Roku Channel.

Whether you’re looking for a wedding cake design or a plan for Thanksgiving dinner, Stewart’s numerous cookbooks, magazines and library of television shows offer novice and experienced home chefs with easy to follow recipes and ideas to help create memorable meals and beautiful home decor designs.

Stewart is joined in Martha Cooks season 2 by some of her famous friends and even a family member or two as she brings her favorite recipes to life.

Here's what we know about Martha Cooks season 2.

Martha Cooks season 2 episode guide

Here’s a handy guide to all of the Martha Cooks season 2 episodes, which are all available to stream now.

Martha Cooks season 2 episode 1: “Perfect Chicken Dinner”

“Martha serves up a delicious chicken dinner with fresh ingredients from her greenhouse; joined by her good friend Kevin Sharkey, they celebrate the perfect meal for a taste of home-cooked goodness.”

Martha Cooks season 2 episode 2: “Maine Lobster Dinner”

“The man behind Beal's Lobster Pier, where Martha's loves to dine in Maine, shows viewers everything they need to know about boiling lobster; then, Martha turns up the flavor with her spicy lobster linguine.”

Martha Cooks season 2 episode 3: “Pizza Perfections: Sicilian and Neapolitan-Style Pizzas”

“Martha serves up delicious homemade pizzas alongside friends and pizza chefs Christian Petroni and Dean Medico; featuring classic pizzas, signature sauces, and more.”

Martha Cooks season 2 episode 4: “Japanese Cuisine: Sushi, Sashimi and More”

“Martha visits the Japanese restaurant Joji in the heart of New York, where Chef George Ruan shares his secrets for the ultimate omakase experience; culinary giant Daniel Boulud stops by.”

Martha Cooks season 2 episode 5: “Brunch Favorites”

“Martha starts off brunch with a citrus cocktail Mary's knees; Chef Ignacio Mattos joins and makes an omelette with caviar and creme fraiche; Martha makes an endive salad; Martha makes waffles.”

Martha Cooks season 2 episode 6: “How to Make Croissants and Sourdough Bread”

“Martha journeys through her local area in search of the ultimate fresh-baked croissants and sourdough bread; learning about homemade bread and pastries.”

Martha Cooks season 2 episode 7: “One Pot Wonders with Jaime Oliver”

“Martha is in the test kitchen with English chef, restaurateur, and author Jamie Oliver, and they're cooking up a mouth-watering menu of dishes that are easy to make.”

Martha Cooks season 2 episode 8: “Martha Throws a Tea Party”

“Martha and her niece Sophie visit their favorite tea shop, Arogya, in Westport, Conn., to discover the do's and don'ts of making tea; they return to Martha's kitchen to create dishes with tea.”

Martha Cooks season 2 episode 9: “Martha and the Chocolate Factory”

“Martha visits Mast Market in Mt. Kisco, N.Y., and learns the art behind making their renowned chocolate; from roasting cacao, to stone grinding, to forming delicious bars and chips.”

Martha Cooks season 2 episode 10: “Perfect Burger Three Ways”

“Martha shares techniques for making the perfect burgers; Pat LaFrieda joins Martha to grind his beef mix; Thomas Joseph joins to make a hake fish burger and Martha shares her turkey burger.”

Martha Cooks season 2 cast

Martha Stewart has been helping fans with cooking and home improvement ideas for decades. She started Martha Stewart Living in 1990, which launched her career to the next level. She's known for saying "it's a good thing."

Now, she's part of the cultural fabric. She has a new restaurant in Las Vegas and she's good friends with Snoop Dogg, and whenever she needs help with a project she can call on her famous friends.

Martha Cooks season 2 plot

Here’s the official description of Martha Cooks season 2 from Roku Channel: “Martha Stewart welcomes us back onto her Bedford farm and into her kitchen to share some of her personal favorite recipes.”

Martha Cooks season 2 trailer

Take a look at the trailer for Martha Cooks season 2 below:

How to watch Martha Cooks season 2

Martha Cooks is a Roku original series. The Roku Channel is available for free on Roku TVs, Samsung TVs and Amazon Fire TVs as well as Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices.