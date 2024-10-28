Mary's Foolproof Dinners: release date, line-up and everything we know

Mary Berry with Alan Carr next to a blancmange pink candle in the kitchen in Alan's London flat

Dame Mary Berry is fronting a new BBC Two cookery series, Mary's Foolproof Dinners, in which she aims to inspire her celebrity pals with fuss-free recipes.

Among the stars taking part are Alan Carr, Claudia Winkleman and Sue Perkins. "All of them would like to improve their cooking skills in some way," says 89-year-old Mary. "The 'foolproofness' comes from the fact that I've kept everything very simple."

The BBC teases: "If they want comforting family classics, clever ideas for alfresco dining or something truly celebratory, Mary’s ingenious recipes are guaranteed to succeed every time, giving her guests the confidence to try new dishes at home."

Here's everything we know including the celebrity line-up and which episode they are in…

Mary's Foolproof Dinners starts on Tuesday 29 October at 7.30 pm on BBC Two. The six-part series will be available on Tuesday 29 October as a box set on BBCiPlayer.

Mary’s Foolproof Dinners line-up, what they’re cooking and episode guide

In episode one Mary is joined by Alan Carr. "I'd seen Alan on TV and was really excited about meeting him," says Mary. "And we had so much fun! I went to his home, where there wasn't much action going on in the kitchen! I asked him, 'How do you eat?' and he said, 'It’s called takeaway!' I wanted to teach him some simple, go-to recipes that he could manage. He loved the idea of having everything all in one tray, so we did a quick beef chow mein which he could make after a busy day."

In episode two Mary is joined by Claudia Winkleman. Mary says: "I showed her how to make a really easy quiche using a tortilla wrap as the base. We added chestnut mushrooms, onions and mature Cheddar. She loved it!"

In episode three Mary is joined by Hamza Yassin. "He loves fish, so we did a sensational halibut dish with clam sauce. I also brought him a decadent chocolate cake, which will be sure to impress."

In episode four Mary is joined by Sue Perkins. "I've known Sue for over 20 years and she is a very dear friend," says Mary. "She brought me five basil plants as a little present. Sue is a very good cook, and knowledgeable about food, but she sometimes overcomplicates things. She never follows a recipe which can often lead to disaster. We created an impressive rhubarb pie with homemade pastry that she loved."

In episode five Mary is joined by Sara Davies. "I taught her to make crab cakes with a little spice and lemongrass — they are a great party pleaser."

In episode six Mary is joined by Will Kirk. "I love The Repair Shop," says Mary. "He wanted some tips for hosting a barbecue. I taught him how to do a chargrilled halloumi salad and sriracha chicken wings."

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.

Behind the scenes and more

Mary's Foolproof Dinners is a made by Sidney Street for BBC Two and iPlayer. It was commissioned by Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment, and the Commissioning Editor is Ricky Cooper. Karen Ross and Kelly Sparks are Executive Producers, with Rose Wilkinson as Series Producer, Sarah Myland as Series Director and Clare Bunting as Production Manager. A book of the same name is out now!