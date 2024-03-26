MasterChef 2024: release date, contestants, challenges and everything we know

As MasterChef 2024 kicks off on BBC One there are brand new challenges in store, an array of special guests and further down the line, a lavish celebratory dinner to mark the show's 20th series.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace are back on judging duties for their 20th series together and promise there will be some surprise treats for viewers to look forward to as part of the landmark anniversary.

John says, "This year is so exciting, with tough tests, incredible challenges and passionate cooks – as always. Twenty years on, MasterChef continues to show if you have a dream, just go for it! The competition gets stronger and more exciting every year. Thanks for watching me and Mr Wallace. I hope you enjoy watching this 20th series as much as we’ve enjoyed making it."

To start with, fifty-six hopefuls from across the UK will be showing off their culinary skills and will be whittled down over the next eight weeks by John and Gregg.

Here we tell you everything you need to know about MasterChef 2024...

MasterChef 2024 will begin on Easter Monday, April 1 2024 on BBC One.

All episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

This year's series will have some extra special celebratory surprises. (Image credit: BBC)

MasterChef 2024 — who are this years contestants?

Fifty-eight passionate and talented hopefuls start the competition from all walks of life. With contestants hailing from across the UK – from Dorset to Sunderland, the Scottish Borders and North Wales, and bringing their food and cultural heritage to the table, the judges will be treated to a diverse explosion of flavours.

The first episode's contestants include a butcher, a vet and a hotel worker.

MasterChef 2024 — what new challenges are there this year?

There are two new challenges that will be seen in the knock-out rounds over the course of the initial heats.

In order to 'earn' a MasterChef apron and stay in the competition the first challenge facing the contestants is called 'Basic To Brilliant'.

John Torode says, "Basic To Brilliant is all about taking an everyday item such as a potato or an onion and turning into something truly special. As you’ll see, you can do amazing things with an onion!"

The second new challenge is part of the Invention Test and requires the cooks to think on their feet.

John says, "The contestants are all given the same basic recipe, for example, it’s gnocchi in episode one, and we see how they each create different dishes from that. I love that round because you really see their personalities start to come out."

John and Gregg will be putting 58 contestants through their paces with some brand new challenges. (Image credit: BBC)

MasterChef 2024 — what can John and Gregg tell us about the 20th series celebrations planned?

John says, "We’ve done something pretty special to mark the anniversary and invited 80 previous finalists and friends of the show back for a special meal prepared by the contestants."

"Over the years we’ve cooked for the Maharaja, we’ve cooked at Buckingham Palace and at Downing Street twice but that anniversary dinner was an extraordinary event’ agrees Gregg. ‘I don’t think I’ve ever experienced anything quite so emotional. It made me realise just how MasterChef has touched so many people over the years."

Is there a trailer for MasterChef 2024?

Not yet, but as soon as one is released by the BBC we will add it to his guide.