MasterChef The Professionals 2024: release date, judges, tasks and everything we know

MasterChef The Professionals 2024 is the 17th series of this hugely popular BBC One series.

Over the next seven weeks, 32 of the most talented professional chefs across the country will have their skills, creativity and culinary knowledge put to the test in a series of demanding challenges for the chance to be crowned MasterChef: The Professionals Champion 2024. Here's everything we know...

This 17th series kicks off on BBC One on Tuesday, October 29 at 8 pm and airs every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday for seven weeks. If you're into your cooking shows you might also want to catch Mary Berry's new series, Mary's Foolproof Dinners.

Who are the judges?

Back once again to find out what these professional chefs are really made of are celebrated judge MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace, alongside renowned chef Monica Galetti and culinary legend Marcus Wareing, for whom this 17th series marks the 10th for him as a judge.

"It's a privilege to be part of this show, it’s forever changing and evolving, so the past 10 years have flown by," says Michelin-starred Marcus, 54, as he cheekily quips. "Although, Monica and Gregg didn’t get me a cake, a glass of champagne or anything to celebrate!"

Over seven weeks and 21 episodes, the chefs are challenged by a range of nail-biting briefs — first competing in the Heats to try and make it to that week's Quarter Final.

The Skills Test is the first challenge. What is it?

As the heats begin this week, the professional chefs braving the kitchen must each take on the much-feared Skills Test, 20-minutes to prepare a dish set by either Monica or Marcus who, in the very first episode, is blown away by "the best Skills Test he's ever seen" on the show.

"One chef this time listened carefully to the brief, didn’t overly try to impress, held their nerve and made a dish almost identical to the one I put up," he reveals. "I can’t wait to see what they do next!"

Next, the chefs must produce a Signature Menu of a main course and dessert within 90 minutes. This is their chance to show off their unique style and skills to the judges. Marcus would always encourage any of the chefs to experiment with ingredients and flavors. Unfortunately, it doesn’t always pay off…

"Someone this series served up pigeon with lavender," he recalls. "It’s a beautiful flower and herb but it's SO floral. With the pigeon, lavender didn't work for me at all!"

What comes next?

Each week, the successful chefs from each Heat take their place in their Quarter Final. Their first challenge is an Invention Test with a twist. The pressure then ramps up with the infamous Critics Challenge, where the hopefuls must produce two courses in 75 minutes for some of the UK's most renowned food critics, including: Grace Dent, Jay Rayner, Jimi Famurewa, Leyla Kazim, Tom Parker-Bowles and William Sitwell.

What happens during Knockout Week?

The 12 best chefs from across the four Quarter Finals will then go through to Knockout Week, as the hunt for the champion continues. The challenges are:

Invention Test Cook Off: All 12 contestants choosing from biggest larder ever. Five remaining chefs face another Invention Test, either showcasing a sweet dish if they did Savoury first off or visa versa (five cook, two leave)

Pop-Up Restaurant Challenge: Split in two groups of five, the chefs step outside the MasterChef kitchen for the very first time in the infamous Pop-Up Restaurant challenge.

Tell us about Semi-Finals Week...

Semi-Finals Week is where the remaining eight contenders will face some of the toughest challenges yet. Here's how the tasks work:

"Nose to Tail" or "Root to Shoot": A challenge set to celebrate ingredients in their entirety whilst minimising waste. Following this a fish-based invention test sees more chefs leaving the competition.

Guest Chef Victor Garvey: The Semi-Finalists then cook under the watchful eye of New York-born chef Victor Garvey, whose London restaurant, SOLA, is the only Michelin American fine dining restaurant in Europe. This rising culinary star sets the chefs an unexpected challenge, creating world-class snacks! Next up, it’s a dish inspired by a special occasion for the MasterChef judges.

RHS Wisley: Five chefs take part in a mouth-watering challenge at RHS Wisley, then it's back to the studio for those five chefs to prepare a dish inspired by someone close to them. One chef leaves the competition, leaving just four left to compete in Finals Week.

What lies in store during Finals Week?

The remaining four chefs put their skills to the ultimate test with Chef’s Table, held the Michelin-starred Dining Room restaurant of the luxurious Goring Hotel, now the only five-star luxury hotel in London that is owned and run by the family that built it.

The chefs cook for some of the UK's top culinary heroes, who amongst them hold 27 Michelin stars, including Tom Kerridge, Claude Bosi, Sat Bains, Aktar Islam, Daniel Clifford. Then it’s the brief of cooking a perfect dish worthy of one of just three spots in the Grand Final.

What do the Final three have to do?

After seven intense weeks of intense battle, the MasterChef trophy is within touching distance for our Final Three.

First, they jet off to Ireland for a culinary journey like no other, including an experience of a lifetime working a service at the two Michelin-starred Dede at the Customs House, in Baltimore, run by chef Ahmet Dede, whose fine dining menu is inspired by Turkish and Irish seasonal ingredients.

Then it’s back to the MasterChef kitchen where the finalists have to pull out all the stops in the Final Challenge. Their task is to produce their best three-course menu that shows off their creativity, style and skills. After that, the final three can do no more, as the judges make the tough decision of who is awarded the title of MasterChef: The Professionals 2024 champion.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.

MasterChef: The Professionals 2024 starts on Tuesday October 28 at 8 pm on BBC One.