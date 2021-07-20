'Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends' on Disney Plus — everything you need to know

Disney has announced Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends, a brand new series of animated shorts that are set to launch on Disney+ to lead up to a new Disney Junior show!

Spidey and his Amazing Friends is the first-ever Marvel series to be geared specifically towards pre-school children and their families. The action-packed series features three versions of the beloved Marvel superhero, and these shorts will be the perfect way to introduce Spider-Man, Miles Morales, and many more heroes (and villains!) to a whole new generation of would-be webheads.

Here’s everything you need to know about Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends!

All ten episodes of Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends will be available to stream on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 21.

The shorts series drops alongside other smash hit shows like Loki and The Mandalorian as well as movies like Black Widow and Disney Pixar's Luca, and a subscription starts from $7.99/£7.99 a month, or US readers can pick up the Disney Bundle for $13.99 to get Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+ for one subscription!

How many episodes is Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends?

Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends will be 10 episodes long.

Ghost-Spider, Miles Morales and Spider-Man (L-R). (Image credit: Disney)

Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends plot

In Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends, viewers will get to know three web-slinging superheroes ahead of the premiere of Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends in August! Viewers won't just meet Peter Parker's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but also Ghost-Spider (aka Spider-Gwen), and Miles Morales, too.

Across the series, the team discovers what it takes to become a truly amazing superhero. They’ve got to be good friends and work together as a team to help everyday people, and they'll also be joined by other Marvel superheroes as they put a stop to any evil plans from some classic Spidey supervillains.

Each episode will be packed with relatable themes and experiences for young kids such as teamwork, friendship, problem-solving, and cooperation.

Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends voice cast

Benjamin Valic as Spider-Man

Jakari Fraser as Miles Morales

Lily Sanfelippo as Ghost-Spider

Kelly Ohanian as Doc Ock.

JP Karliak as Green Goblin

Sandra Saad as Ms. Marvel

Justin Shenkarow as Rhino

Armen Taylor as The Hulk

In support of the new series, Marvel will release a dedicated range of Spidey and His Amazing Friends products, including action figures, apparel and toy sets to provide Spidey-themed fun for preschoolers. Products from LEGO, Hasbro, Jazwares and more will be available at all major retailers from August 2021.