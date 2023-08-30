Mel Giedroyc and Martin Clunes Explore Britain by the Book: release date, interview and everything we know

Mel Giedroyc and Martin Clunes Explore Britain by the Book delves into why Dorset has inspired so many iconic writers.

The one-off travelogue, airing on ITV1 in the UK, sees Mel Giedroyc join fellow actor and presenter Martin Clunes on a scenic trip to the English county to visit a range of locations that have featured in or influenced great literary works.

The documentary will air on Wednesday, September 6 at 9pm on ITV1 in the UK. We will let you know if a US release is announced.

Mel Giedroyc and Martin Clunes Explore Britain by the Book — what is it about?

The one-off travelogue sees presenter and former The Great British Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc team up with Doc Martin star Martin Clues, who lives in Dorset, to look at how the county’s varied landscapes inspired some of the most celebrated books in British literature from Thomas Hardy’s Far From the Madding Crowd to Ian McEwan’s On Chesil Beach. Along the way, they visit a host of spectacular sites and try out a range of activities.

Thomas Hardy wrote several of his best-loved novels at his home, Max Gate, near Dorchester, Dorset. (Image credit: Alamy)

Mel Giedroyc and Martin Clunes Explore Britain by the Book — where do they visit?

Their journey begins in Lyme Regis where Mel recreates a key moment from John Fowles’ novel The French Lieutenant’s Woman. They then reflect on Thomas Hardy’s Far From the Madding Crowd during a boat trip near Lulworth Cove, before they visit Hardy’s former home, Max Gate, near Dorchester, and the countryside around Eggardon Hill, which influenced several of his works.

They also take a steam train to Corfe Castle to pay homage to Enid Blyton’s Famous Five novels, while cider tasting is on the cards too, along with a visit to the South West Coastal Path to chat to Raynor Winn about her book The Salt Path. And the pair also go on Chesil Beach, which featured in Ian McEwan’s novel.

Martin Clunes and Mel Giedroyc enjoy their literary journey in Britain by the Book. (Image credit: ITV)

Mel Giedroyc and Martin Clunes Explore Britain by the Book — interview with Mel Giedroyc and Martin Clunes

Have you enjoyed working together?

Mel Giedroyc: “Yes, we had hours of chat! We first met on Never Mind the Horrocks [on C4 in 1996], a sketch show in honour of Jane Horrocks, who’s a legend. It was such a laugh but a long time ago!”

Martin Clunes: “After that, we bumped into each other irregularly over the years, so doing this was anecdote central.”

What was the thinking behind the show?

Mel Giedroyc: “The idea is that you get to know the place where somebody lives via books and it's a nice way to also get to know a person. Martin was the dream starting point and of course, he lives in Dorset. That’s such a great place to hang out. I know it a bit, but not well, so it was lovely to go to all these places.”

Martin Clunes: “For me, it was the chance to get out and do something — I’ve been at home for a while! But also, there had been something in the offing with Mel for a long time and I thought it would be fun.”

Why has Dorset captivated so many writers?

Martin Clunes: “In West Dorset, you get soft hills that go on into Devon, and there’s something lovely and enveloping about the little gullies on Eggardon Hill. You get submerged in the land.”

Mel Giedroyc: “It’s to do with the sea too. That plays a massive part with the drama and the endlessness of it. But I felt like a wuss getting seasick [on the boat trip]!”

What was it like visiting Thomas Hardy’s house, Max Gate, and seeing the room where he wrote Tess of the d’Urbervilles?

Mel Giedroyc: “That was amazing. I was taken aback by how bleak that room was. But I had no idea that he was so famous in his lifetime. People would crowd around his house, and he had to put up weird shutters [on the windows]!”

And did you enjoy the Enid Blyton-esque trip on the steam train?

Martin Clunes: “That was great fun because it meant we didn’t have to walk around! But I'd never read any Enid Blyton before.”

Mel Giedroyc: “She’s an interesting one because so much has been written about her and how they have changed the language of her books [for modern readers]. But you can't deny the impact that she's had on children's literature, kids still read her.”

Raynor Winn chats to Mel Giedroyc and Martin Clunes about her book The Salt Path in Britain by the Book. (Image credit: ITV)

You also examine contemporary classics like Raynor Winn’s acclaimed 2018 book The Salt Path, which details the walk on the South West Coast Path that she took with her husband Moth, after they became homeless and he was diagnosed with a degenerative brain disease. What was it like chatting to her?

Martin Clunes: “I felt very privileged to meet Raynor at that spot [on the Path]. It was great just to talk about the book and be in the place.”

Mel Giedroyc: “She’s amazing. I was delighted because she must be inundated all the time with people wanting to talk to her and the fact that she read out a passage felt gorgeous.”

Has this spurred you both on to read even more?

Mel Giedroyc: "Reading has taken over my life. My kids are grown up now and suddenly I think, ‘I can read again, I've got more brain space.’ I read a lot on the tube. And if this show inspires other people to read more, that’s great.”

Martin Clunes: “It has inspired me to read more because I’m generally doing something outdoors instead. Now I'm going to finish the Stephen King that my housekeeper lent me two years ago! I’m getting back into reading because it’s such a joy."