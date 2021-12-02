'Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City' —release date, special guests, songs, and everything we know
By Lucy Buglass
'Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City' is a night of special performances and comedy sketches.
Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City is heading to NBC, for a seasonal special which will combine music and comedy to spread some joy over the festive period.
The special, which promises to be a Christmas TV highlight, has been commissioned to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Michael Bublé’s chart-topping album, Christmas.
In addition to this, Michael Bublé's hit Christmas album is being re-released and fans will be able to pick up the 10th anniversary Super Deluxe Limited Edition Box set which includes a seven-track bonus CD with two newly-recorded tracks, alongside other festive treats to help people celebrate this year.
Michael said: "I’m especially excited about this year’s show and our phenomenal guests. It will be a night to remember and I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone."
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming evening of entertainment...
'Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City' release date
The special will air on Monday, Dec 6 at 10/9c on NBC. Check out our Christmas TV highlights piece for more holiday highlights.
'Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City' special guests
Michael Bublé will be joined by the likes of musician Leon Bridges, singer Camila Cabello, The Tonight Show talk host Jimmy Fallon, The Muppets‘ own Kermit the Frog, and Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham.
They will be accompanied by a 48-piece orchestra for a delightful evening of live music, which will feature some classic Christmas songs.
This line-up was confirmed in a tweet by Michael who said that the guests were going to "sing and laugh" with him during the special.
It's not #ChristmasInTheCity without friends!@leonbridges@Camila_Cabello@jimmyfallon@KermitTheFrogand @hanwaddinghamare going to laugh and sing with me Monday, Dec. 6 at 10/9c on @NBC. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/oVVFqwY0EnDecember 1, 2021
Exact details of the performances and sketches have not been confirmed, so we'll have to tune in to find out what everyone's performing on the night. We don't want the surprises spoiled too much!
How long is 'Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City'?
The special is an hour in length, airing exclusively on NBC. Don't miss it! And there's more good news for fans of the Canadian singer as he is scheduled to release a new studio album in the Spring.
Lucy is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is also a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema, setting up her own website Lucy Goes to Hollywood in 2017 to review films in her spare time. Her favourite genres are horror, thriller and anything crime related. When she's not writing about film and TV, you'll likely find her playing video games, reading, and trying her hand at podcasting.
