'Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City' —release date, special guests, songs, and everything we know

'Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City' promises to be a night to remember.

Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City is heading to NBC, for a seasonal special which will combine music and comedy to spread some joy over the festive period.

The special, which promises to be a Christmas TV highlight, has been commissioned to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Michael Bublé’s chart-topping album, Christmas.

In addition to this, Michael Bublé's hit Christmas album is being re-released and fans will be able to pick up the 10th anniversary Super Deluxe Limited Edition Box set which includes a seven-track bonus CD with two newly-recorded tracks, alongside other festive treats to help people celebrate this year.

Michael said: "I’m especially excited about this year’s show and our phenomenal guests. It will be a night to remember and I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone."

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming evening of entertainment...

The special will air on Monday, Dec 6 at 10/9c on NBC. Check out our Christmas TV highlights piece for more holiday highlights.

'Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City' special guests

Michael Bublé will be joined by the likes of musician Leon Bridges, singer Camila Cabello, The Tonight Show talk host Jimmy Fallon, The Muppets‘ own Kermit the Frog, and Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham.

They will be accompanied by a 48-piece orchestra for a delightful evening of live music, which will feature some classic Christmas songs.

This line-up was confirmed in a tweet by Michael who said that the guests were going to "sing and laugh" with him during the special.

It's not #ChristmasInTheCity without friends!@leonbridges@Camila_Cabello@jimmyfallon@KermitTheFrogand @hanwaddinghamare going to laugh and sing with me Monday, Dec. 6 at 10/9c on @NBC. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/oVVFqwY0EnDecember 1, 2021 See more

Exact details of the performances and sketches have not been confirmed, so we'll have to tune in to find out what everyone's performing on the night. We don't want the surprises spoiled too much!

How long is 'Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City'?

The special is an hour in length, airing exclusively on NBC. Don't miss it! And there's more good news for fans of the Canadian singer as he is scheduled to release a new studio album in the Spring.