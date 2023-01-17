Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always — release date, cast and everything we know about the Power Rangers reunion

It's morphin time! Much to the delight of many '90s kids, the beloved series Power Rangers is set to premiere a special reunion for many of its original cast members with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always coming to Netflix. The special is in celebration of the 30th anniversary of when the original series first made its debut in the US.

Even though the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series took a lot of its footage (most of the action footage) from the Japanese series Super Sentai, the US-based Power Rangers has created a legacy all its own, with a multitude of spinoff shows that continue to this day. There were also a handful of Power Rangers movies that made it to the big screen; the most recent was an attempted reboot in 2017, with another reboot possibly coming as a 2023 new movie.

But this Netflix special is a throwback to the OG Power Rangers. Here's everything that we know about Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.

Netflix plans to premiere Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always on the streaming platform on Wednesday, April 19.

In case you were wondering, the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series debuted on US TVs on August 28, 1993.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always cast

The special is going to feature two of the original Power Rangers, Walter Jones, who played Black Ranger Zack Taylor, and David Yost, the original Blue Ranger Billy Cranston. Other former Rangers taking part in the special are Catherine Sutherland, who played Kat Hillard and took over as the Pink Ranger in season 3 of the original series; Steve Cardenas, who played the Red Ranger, Rocky DeSantos, starting in season 2; Karan Ashley, the Yellow Ranger Aisha Campbell, starting in season 2; and Johnny Yong Bosch, who took over the Black Ranger mantle from Jones in season 2 as Adam Park.

Steve Cardenas, Walter Emanuel Jones, David Yost, and Catherine Sutherland in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (Image credit: Hasboro/EOne)

But that's not all, Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) shares that Barbara Goodson is returning to voice Rita Repulsa, Richard Horvitz is back as the voice of Alpha 5 and Charlie Kersh, the daughter of original Yellow Ranger Thuy Trang (who passed away in 2001), is playing a new character named Minh.

Jason David Frank, who famously played Tommy, the original Green Ranger, died in 2022. However, in what looks to be a behind-the-scenes video of the filming of the special, someone definitely is playing the Green Ranger. It is not clear who, but it's possible it could be Bosch (since Jones is back as the Black Ranger) or someone else entirely.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always plot

According to EW, the series sees the Rangers come "face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise 'Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,' Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome."

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always trailer

There isn't an official trailer for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, but a behind-the-scenes video from Netflix, shared through the official Power Rangers YouTube page, sees the cast and crew talking about returning to the franchise.

How to watch Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always

The Power Rangers special is going to be a Netflix exclusive, meaning you're going to need to be a subscriber if you want to watch it when it premieres on April 19. It'll be available for all subscribers, so you have your choice among what Netflix plans you want to subscribe to.