'Monsters At Work' – release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

Monsters At Work, Disney+’s spectacular new animation reunites us with lovable monsters Sulley and Mike 20 years after they made their debut in hit movie Monsters, Inc.

The cuddly creatures, voiced by John Goodman and Billy Crystal, will reprise their roles in the spin-off, which sees the monsters embark on new adventures as they try to create fuel from children’s laughter.

Here’s everything we know about Monsters At Work…

The 10-part series will air on Disney+ from Friday 2 July in both the UK and the US.

What is the plot?

Genial Sulley and dedicated Mike are still working at a power plant in Monstropolis. In the original film they tried to scare children and use their fear to generate fuel, but the monsters are now attempting to make kids laugh instead, as they’ve discovered that giggles provide 10 times more energy than screams.

The series also follows an anxious new recruit to the plant, Tylor Tuskmon, who recently graduated from Monsters University as a talented ‘Scarer’ but has now been temporarily sent to join the bumbling mechanics at the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT) and aspires to be a ‘Jokester’.

Who’s in the cast of Monsters at Work?

Tylor (far right, voiced by Ben Feldman) and his new MIFT colleagues. (Image credit: Disney)

While Goodman and Crystal are back as Sulley and Mike, Mad Men’s Ben Feldman joins the cast as Tylor. Henry Winkler, best known as Happy Days’ The Fonz, plays MIFT’s muddled boss Fritz and The Mindy Project’s Mindy Kaling is Tylor’s keen colleague Val.

Other newcomers include crafty plumber Duncan (Raising Hope’s Lucas Neff) and by-the-book Cutter (Coco's Alanna Ubach). Stephen Stanton (Star Wars Resistance) is Smitty and Needleman, the bumbling custodial team at Monsters, Inc., and Aisha Tyler (Archer) is Tylor's mum, Millie Tuskmon.

Jennifer Tilly (Family Guy) is also back as Mike’s doting girlfriend Celia Mae, Bonnie Hunt (Cars) is world-weary Ms Flint, who now recruits ‘Jokesters’, and Bob Peterson (Finding Nemo) is Roze, the mysterious twin of administrator Roz. John Ratzenberger (Cheers) returns as Yeti and also voices Tylor's dad, Bernard.

Is there a trailer for Monsters At Work?

Yes, and you can tell from the short snippet that this is going to be a great series. Mike and Sully are back and they have got some new friends who are about to embark on a new adventure with the loveable pair.