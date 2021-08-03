‘My Cornwall with Fern Britton’ — air date, presenter, premise, and all you need to know

TV presenter, author and Cornwall obsessed Fern Britton will be embarking on a personal journey for the two-part series My Cornwall with Fern Britton. She will be exploring the radiant and captivating county of Cornwall and its coastlines, which boasts as a beautiful holiday and living destination to so many people across the nation. Fern aims to uncover the magical beauty and allure of the county and discover why it is so different from the rest of the UK.

Fern’s passion for Cornwall also spills over into her books, as the idyllic place has served as a huge inspiration throughout many of her novels, such as Daughters of Cornwall, The Newcomer, and The Postcard. So, we can expect that her contagious enthusiasm will be a big hit with viewers in this series.

Channel 5 said: "For as long as Fern Britton can remember, Cornwall has always been in her heart. From childhood holidays in the 1950s; to covering the area as a local news reader in the 1980s; and now as her home and inspiration as an author.

"By delving into Cornwall’s roots, its rich history, heritage, myths and legends, can Fern discover the secret behind the magic of modern Cornwall?"

Here's everything you need to know about Fern's new series...

When will My Cornwall with Fern Britton be on TV?

My Cornwall with Fern Britton will be on Channel 5 on Thursday 5 August at 8pm. The second episode will air on Thursday 12 August at 8pm. You can then watch on demand via My5.

Fern Britton meets crab fisherman Phil onboard his boat in Newquay harbour. (Image credit: Twofour Broadcast)

What are the locations in My Cornwall with Fern Britton?

In episode one of the series, Fern goes on a personal pursuit to understand what makes Cornwall so unique and enchanting. She begins her journey in the south, the part of Cornwall she first fell in love with as a child. Her loving intrigue with Cornwall started with sandy adventures on childhood holidays in Looe and it’s there she starts her trip. With a heart-warming re-creation of her happiest childhood memories, she aims to unearth what she found so exhilarating.

In the second episode, Fern explores the north of Cornwall, the part she now calls home. She first fell head over heels for the north coast in the early 2000s, when she bought a static caravan overlooking the sea to introduce her children to the picturesque county that enthralled her as a child.

She also delves into the pagan roots which may explain why the area is brimming with supernatural tales of witchcraft, pixies and giants. She also uncovers why there are so many saints connected to the region and reveals the story behind Saint Piran, one of three Patron Saints Of Cornwall.

Fern also meets artists, a witch, and a clotted cream maker throughout the series.

Is there a trailer?

There isn’t a trailer out yet for this series, but we'll keep you updated if one is released.